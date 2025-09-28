Muyingo raises concern over poor performance in certificate-level health programs

The State Minister for Higher Education, Dr. John Chrysostom Muyingo, has expressed concern about the weak performance of trainees in certificate-level health programs, despite their high enrollment numbers.

Dr Muyingo made the remarks during the release of the first round of results for health professional exams under the Uganda Health Professionals Assessment Board (UHPAB).

He pointed out that certificate courses like Nursing, Pharmacy, and Medical Laboratory Techniques registered worrying failure rates.

"The Board has clearly justified why the Certificate level candidates had a lower pass rate of 84.6 per cent. The statistics of Certificate programs like Certificate in Medical Laboratory Techniques, Pharmacy, and that of Nursing which registered higher failure rates also have high enrollment," Dr. Muyingo said.

He stressed that urgent interventions are required to improve training quality, especially practical sessions.

"The inspection team should ensure that training facilities available are sufficient for the admitted numbers before licensure or accreditation. This also involves studying the capacity of Practicum (placement) sites where the Trainees go for mentorship," he added.

Dr. Muyingo warned that government will not hesitate to close training institutions that do not meet minimum standards.

"Government will not hesitate to close Training Institutions that do not meet the minimum standards. This is a dis-service to the Trainees and it will not be tolerated," he said.

UHPAB Executive Secretary, Helen Mukakarisa Kataratambi, attributed the stronger performance of diploma students to smaller class sizes, better prior knowledge, and self-directed learning. However, she warned that certificate-level training remains inadequate and needs urgent attention.

"While diploma students excel, certificate trainees face challenges linked to poor supervision and limited access to clinical practice sites. This trend is unacceptable and must be corrected," she emphasised.

The concern was echoed by Dr. Kedrace Turyagyenda, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Education, who stressed the need for certificate programs to focus more on equipping students with hands-on competence.

Kataratambi singled out pharmacy programs as among the worst performers in the June 2025 exams, with a 38.2% failure rate at certificate level. She linked these results to overcrowded classes, inadequate mentorship in practicum areas, and poor monitoring of student logbooks.

Overall, 77,593 candidates from 200 institutions were assessed in the first set of UHPAB exams across 33 allied health programs and 11 nursing and midwifery programs. The results highlight a pressing need for reforms in certificate-level training to ensure students graduate with the skills required to serve in Uganda's health sector.



