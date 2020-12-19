MV Kalangala adjusts travel schedule ahead of Christmas holiday

By AL-MAHDI SSENKABIRWA More by this Author

Effective Friday, MV Kalangala adopted a new schedule that involves making an extra trip daily- to handle surging volumes of travelers crossing to Kalangala Islands to celebrate Christmas, operators of the vessel have announced.

Under the new arrangement, the vessel will be leaving Lutoboka at exactly 7:30am, headed for Nakiwogo pier where it will be docking at 11:00am.

At 11: 30am, the vessel will leave Nakiwogo for Lutobaka where it will dock at 3:00pm and again leave Lutoboka at 3 :30pm for Nakiwogo.

According to Mr Sadala Musoke, the chief executive officer Nation Oil Distributors Ltd, the firm that manages the vessel, the change in the vessel’s sailing schedules will be in force up to January 4.

“The Ministry of Works and Transport has already given us clearance to double the trips we make daily so that we help hundreds of travelers who plan to spend the festive season in the islands,” He said during an interview on Saturday

Usually, MV Kalangala makes a single daily return journey from Kalangala, starting at 8:30am to Nakiwogo in Entebbe where it docks at 11am. At around 2pm, it leaves Entebbe for Kalangala where it reaches at 5pm.

Despite the change in sailing schedules, Mr Musoke said the fares had remained the same, but urged travelers to book early and also observe the Standard Operating Procedures(SOPs) to curb the spread of Covid-19.

MV Kalangala is the only active vessel plying the Kalangala–Entebbe route. It has three classes with passengers in VIP paying (Shs 20,000), First class Shs14, 000) and Ordinary class (Shs10,000).

Since last month there has been an increase for hotel bookings with a huge number of tourists popping into Kalangala. This has always left vessels with no option, but to overload beyond the recommended passenger capacity, which is against Ministry of Health social distancing rules.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Works and Transport, dated December 15, the vessel operator was urged to adhere to the recommended loading capacity of the ferry and Covid-19 SOPs.

A couple of years ago, government promised to procure another vessel that will only be carrying passengers from Entebbe to Kalangala.