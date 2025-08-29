MV Kalangala resumes operations after three-month service break

MV Kalangala, the only public vessel plying the Entebbe–Kalangala route, resumed operations on Friday after undergoing three months of mandatory dry-dock maintenance in Mwanza, Tanzania.

The vessel, which was withdrawn from service on May 7, returned to Uganda last week following inspection and clearance by the Tanzania Shipping Agencies Corporation (TASAC).

In a July 29 letter to the Ministry of Works and Transport, Tanzanian authorities confirmed that the ship had successfully completed a comprehensive safety overhaul. The work included hull inspection, engine servicing, fitting of new fire-proof doors, installation of a domestic sewage treatment plant, and replacement of critical navigation equipment. The annual dry-docking exercise is a maritime requirement to ensure passenger and cargo safety.

According to Hajji Sadala Musoke, head of National Oil Distributors Limited (NODL)—the firm managing MV Kalangala on behalf of government—the vessel underwent successful sea trials in Tanzania before returning to Ugandan waters. Final test runs were conducted on Lake Victoria this week.

“Since Wednesday, MV Kalangala has been making return journeys to Kalangala, and on Friday it officially resumes normal operations,” Musoke said in an interview on Thursday.

He added that additional checks were necessary after a technical issue was detected upon arrival at Nakiwogo in Entebbe. “We observed black smoke and had to investigate its source. After completing the checks, we carried out more test runs to confirm seaworthiness before resuming passenger service,” he explained.

During the vessel’s absence, travelers depended on MV NODL Express and MV Vanessa, which could not carry vehicles or heavy cargo. Motorists and traders transporting building materials and bulk goods were forced to use the longer 170-kilometre road to Masaka before crossing via MV Pearl or MV Ssese on the Bukakkata–Kalangala route.

The detour was costly and time-consuming. “We were spending nearly double the amount to reach Kampala because the Bukakkata route requires a three- to four-hour drive before even crossing the lake,” said Friday Mubiru, a resident of Kalangala Town Council.

Christine Nabasirye, a local trader, added: “Fuel costs increased from about Shs70,000 to nearly Shs200,000 whenever I used the Kampala–Masaka–Bukakkata route.”

Hospitality and tourism operators welcomed the vessel’s return, saying it would boost business. “MV Kalangala brings in many of our clients who prefer a shorter route with their vehicles, especially domestic tourists from Kampala,” said Huzaifa Mwanjje, proprietor of Dreamland Guest House. “Without it, bookings had dropped.”

According to the Ssese Tourism Development Authority, Kalangala attracts about 4,000 tourists annually, but the number swells to more than 10,000 during the festive season.

Built in 2005 as part of President Museveni’s 2001 campaign pledge to the islanders, MV Kalangala carries up to 100 passengers, 8–12 vehicles, and 149 tonnes of cargo. Local leaders, however, say the vessel is aging and should soon be replaced to meet growing demand.



