MV Kalangala suspends operations for annual routine maintenance 

A dry-dock is machinery that is used to lift ferries and other marine vessels from the water to allow engineers to look beneath the vessel and carry out major repairs.



According to Hakim Bwanika, the spokesperson for Nation Oil Distributors Limited, a company managing the vessel, the planned repairs technically known as docking survey, will last 45 days. The docking survey helps to check the vessel’s operational safety status.



"We have halted the service today (May 7, 2025) as we prepare to take it for maintenance and servicing at Port Bell, Luzira. This exercise will last only 45 days and the vessel return to serve islanders," he said on Wednesday

All vessels are supposed to be examined in dry dock at intervals, not exceeding two and half years.

MV Kalangala was last serviced in April 2024.



Mr Bwanika said the suspension of services by MV Kalangala is in line with the maritime safety regulations to ensure the vessel remains safe and reliable for public transport.







“During the absence of MV Kalangala, MV NODL Victoria, also known as MV Rafik, will be available on the same schedule 8 am from Kalangala District and 2 pm from Entebbe at a fare of Shs 10,000 for passengers sitting in second class and Shs 15,000 for first class,” he said.

MV NODL Express can carry only 230 passengers with light cargo.