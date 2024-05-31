MV Kalangala to resume operations Saturday

MV Kalangala, the only public-passenger cargo vessel plying the Entebbe-Kalangala route, is to resume normal operations after spending a month at Port-Bell -Luzira Dry Docking site.

On April 23, MV Kalangala was withdrawn to undergo annual mandatory intermediate survey, per recommendations by transport authorities for safety of passengers.

A statement released by Nation Oil Distributors Limited (NODL), the firm managing the vessel, indicates that MV Kalangala has been cleared to resume operations on June 1.

According to the May 30 statement, the vessel will set off from Port Alice Pier in Nakiwogo, Entebbe Municipality at 2pm and reach Kalangala at 5pm.

"The repairs and upgrades done have not only enhanced the vessel’s performance but also ensured its operation longevity,” NODL spokesperson Hakim Bwanika said.

During MV Kalangala’s absence, passengers have been utilising MV NODL Express, and MV Vanessa – both private vessels which carry light cargo.

Passengers with heavy cargo and cars have been connecting to Kalangala Islands through Masaka (about 170km by road) and use MV Pearl and MV Ssese, cargo passenger vessels plying the 5km Bukakkata- Kalangala route.

The return of MV Kalangala has excited beach and hotel owners and regular travelers alike.

"MV Kalangala brings in many of our clients that would wish to use a shorter route with their cars. We are happy that it is back," Dan Mwanje Huzaifa, the proprietor of Dreamland Guest House told Monitor on Thursday.

Meanwhile, MV Nathalie, the private vessel plying Kasenyi - Kyamuswa route remains grounded at Ggaba Beach House.

Nyanza Evergreen, the firm managing the vessel said “they are still mobilising funds to erect modern jetties for the safety of passengers and the vessel.”

"The rising water levels in Lake Victoria affected the docking sites and we need to construct three jetties in Bubeke, Jaana and Buyange which will cost us Shs32 million that we currently don't have,” Olive Van Pie, one of the directors of Nyanza Evergreen revealed.