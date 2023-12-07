Mwanjari business centre boosts Kabale’s economy

After the demolition of Kabale Central Market to pave the way for its reconstruction in 2019, vendors were relocated to land owned by the police at Kigongi, while others were taken to Mwanjari area.

Little did the authorities know that a vibrant business centre was in the offing at Mwanjari. The traders refused to go back to Kabale Central Market after its reconstruction because business had picked up and was booming at Mwanjari.

Located in the Southern Division of Kabale Municipality in Kabale District, Mwanjari has turned into a big business centre boasting of hardware stores, general merchandise shops, motor vehicle spare parts shops, metal fabrications, timber, carpenters workshops and furniture showrooms.

The Kabale Town mayor, Mr Sentaro Byamugisha, told Monitor yesterday that his council has embarked on establishing a storm water drainage channels to reduce flooding in the area during the rainy season and also tarmac the roads there to reduce dust during the dry season.

“The municipal council has reserved space at Mwanjari for the establishment of bus and taxi parks operations to stop the acts of using the roadsides as loading and off-loading areas. Plans are also underway to establish a solar lighting system to boost late hour business transactions, besides improving security in the area,” Mr Byamugisha said.

Related Kabale cemetery turned into parking yard amid protests National

Mr Byamugisha also attributed the booming trade at Mwanjari to increasing population in the surrounding educational institutions such as Kabale University and a number of secondary schools. Most of the employees and students from these institutions do their shopping at Mwanjari.

“Because we opened different feeder roads connecting different cells and wards to the business, several residential houses have been constructed to provide accommodation services to the growing population in the area,” Mr Byamugisha said.

Mr Ivan Beigumamu and Mr Athanasios Mujasi, both area residents, said the booming trade at Mwanjari has led to an increase in the price of land and rent in the neighbouring cells/village where by a piece of land which used to cost Shs10m before the business centre was established, now goes for Shs30m.

“The cost of a 50x100 piece of land in the villages/cells neighbouring Mwanjari business centre ranges between Shs20m and Shs50m, depending on its location. Rent for a single room in this area has increased from Shs60,000 to Shs120,000 depending on the location. Once the feeder roads are worked on, electricity and water connections made, Mwanjari Business Centre and its neighboring cells/villages will be modern urban centres that will not only be good for living but a source of revenue to Kabale Municipality,” Mr Bahumeize said.

The chairman of the vendors at Mwanjari business centre, Mr Bernard Aryamwijuka Kabaila, said they have formed a committee in charge of hiring armed security guards to ensure the safety of the goods and services of the traders.

“Whereas we are grateful to Kabale Municipal Council, together with its partners for working on the drainage system, we appeal to them to operationalise the bus and taxi parks because this will create more customers for the goods and services offered at Mwanjari. We need more toilets because the current two toilet blocks may soon be insufficient to serve the growing population,” Mr Kabila said.

The principal assistant town clerk for Southern Division, Mr Alex Beingana, said about 2,000 people operate in Mwanjari business centre daily, enabling them to collect about Shs33m per year.