My country disowned me after Israel–Gaza ruling - Sebutinde

Justice Julia Sebutinde has criticised her homeland, Uganda, for joining the rest of the world in condemning her dissenting judgment in the Israel–Gaza genocide case. She made the ruling earlier this year at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), where she serves.

It was the first time the 71-year-old jurist had publicly addressed the intense criticism.

“There are now about 30 countries against Israel… the Lord is counting on me to stand on the side of Israel. The whole world was against Israel, including my country,” Justice Sebutinde said on August 10 at Watoto Church during the launch of a new ministry for members aged 55 and above, known as Golden Legacy, where she is a member.

She added: “I will never forget the day the judgment came out. Even though the government was against me, I remember one ambassador saying, ‘Ignore her because her ruling is not a representation of Uganda.’

The media ran this to fuel more anger and sentiment. Such sentiments can only come from the pit of hell.” Justice Sebutinde was the sole dissenting judge on the 17-member panel that earlier this year directed Israel to take urgent measures to prevent and punish direct incitement of genocide in its war in Gaza.

Her stance drew widespread condemnation, with accusations of plagiarism and bias, allegedly linked to her perceived ties to Israel and Christian Zionist beliefs.

“Justice Sebutinde’s ruling at the ICJ does not represent the Government of Uganda’s position on the situation in Palestine,” Uganda’s Permanent Representative to the UN Adonia Ayebare posted on X in January.

“Uganda’s support for the plight of the Palestinian people has been expressed through our voting pattern at the United Nations,” he added.

A Kenyan user on X wrote: “Judge Julia Sebutinde is such an embarrassment to her country and a disgrace to humanity. She didn’t just vote against South Africa’s petition; she voted against reason and morality, justice and freedom, love and compassion. She voted against the very soul of humanity.”

South Africa brought the case against Israel on December 29, 2024, accusing it of “genocidal acts” in its military operations in Gaza. When contacted yesterday, Mr Vincent Bagiire Wasswa, the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said: “She made an independent decision that was being misconstrued to be a decision of Uganda. The comments were to make clear that her decision was independent.”

Speaking further, Justice Sebutinde revealed that around the time of the ruling, the ICJ was due to hold elections for its leadership, including the vice president’s position, which she sought.

She said that due to the uproar over her judgment, she almost withdrew from the race but felt compelled by God to continue. “A few days before the judgment, there were going to be leadership changes. I wanted to be the vice president. On the morning of the election, your peers elect you.

I was feeling sick from worry and media coverage, so I decided to stay in bed. But God said, ‘You coward, wake up.’ I got out of bed and went to work,” she recalled.

She said a fellow judge later asked why she thought she had been elected. “I said, ‘No.’ He told me it was because of my character and the independence attested by my country. So whatever the devil had planned for me, God turned it around. This happened a day after the verdict,” she told the congregation.

Final term in ICJ

Justice Sebutinde, now serving her second and final nine-year term at the ICJ in the Netherlands, says the current crisis in Gaza was a sign of the “End Times” foretold in the Bible, urging Christians to remain vigilant.

“There is something I want to share. I have a very strong conviction that we are in the End Times. The signs are being shown in the Middle East. I want to be on the right side of history. I am convinced that time is running out. I would encourage you to follow developments in Israel. I am humbled that God has allowed me to be part of the last days,” she said.

The “End Times” refers to events leading up to the physical return of Jesus Christ, as prophesied in the Bible.