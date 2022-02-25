Prime

My life is in danger, rights boss tells Parliament

The Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC) chairperson, Ms Mariam Wangadya

By  Arthur Arnold Wadero

[email protected]

What you need to know:

  • As she appeared before the Committee on Human Rights, Ms Wangadya said she was being bullied by a section of Ugandans that she didn’t disclose

The Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC) chairperson, Ms Mariam Wangadya, yesterday told Parliament that her life is being threatened by a section of Ugandans and hence obstructing her from effectively delivering on her mandate.
As she appeared before the Committee on Human Rights, Ms Wangadya said she was being bullied by a section of Ugandans that she didn’t disclose.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.