Myiasis outbreak in Kisoro district raises alarm over sanitation gaps

Kisoro District health officials are raising concern after registering cases of myiasis, a parasitic infestation caused by fly larvae burrowing into human tissue, in Muramba Sub-County near the Uganda–DR Congo border.

Annette Kancyagama, head of Muramba Health Centre III, confirmed three cases, all from Muramba. “The patients presented with larvae protruding from their skin. They were given antibiotics and are recovering, but we worry about others who may not come forward,” she said. According to village health teams, some residents are turning to traditional healers or avoiding treatment altogether due to fear of stigma.

One 50-year-old woman who requested anonymity described her ordeal: “I had a painful swelling on my thigh. After receiving tablets at the health centre, the swelling burst and pus came out. I was shocked to see a large larva crawl out.” She recalled similar outbreaks in the 1990s and early 2000s, raising fears of a recurring public health crisis.

Nick Muneza, Kisoro’s District Health Assistant Officer in charge of disease control and surveillance, said the condition is linked to poor sanitation practices. “Flies lay eggs on soil, clothing, or bedding dried on the ground. Once hatched, the larvae penetrate human skin,” he explained. He advised residents to avoid drying clothes on the ground and to iron them on high heat after washing. “We are using local radio and community gatherings to educate people about prevention,” he added.

Sanitation challenges remain a major obstacle. Muramba Sub-County Health Inspector, Adronah Amwebonaire, noted that lack of latrines is exposing residents to preventable diseases, especially during the rainy season. “We’ve issued warnings through meetings and door-to-door inspections, but political interference undermines enforcement. Politicians block fines and arrests for non-compliance, fearing backlash from voters,” she said.

Muneza echoed her frustration: “Politicians must stop politicizing health enforcement. They should remember that they only get votes from healthy, living people.” He revealed that Kisoro’s toilet coverage stands at 86 percent, but the 14 percent without access still poses a major health risk. “That 14 percent is enough to cause havoc if not addressed,” he warned.

For many households, poverty and Kisoro’s rocky terrain make latrine construction difficult. Seventy-five-year-old David Bihamya from Kanyenka village said his toilet was destroyed by rains. “My family now uses the trading centre’s facilities. I’m waiting for my son in Kampala to send money for a new one,” he explained.

Health officials say improving sanitation and tackling poverty are critical if Kisoro is to prevent future outbreaks of myiasis and other hygiene-related diseases. But with political interference and structural challenges still entrenched, the fight remains uphill.



