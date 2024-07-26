Mysterious disease outbreak leaves Bushenyi residents in fear

Residents of Ruhumuro Sub County in Bushenyi District are living in fear due to a strange disease outbreak that has affected sixty families.

The disease, which broke out two weeks ago, has been reported in several villages, including Ekikoreijo one, Nyeibingo A, and Karama.

"People first feared to inform us about the outbreak, and many of them are now sickly," said John Tumuheise, the Ruhumuro Sub County Chairperson. "We have lost many animals of late, and we suspect it could be Anthrax."

Victims of the disease have reported skin sores, swelling, wounds, acute headaches, and fever. "It starts with small sores, then wounds that spread around the whole body," said Arthur Tuhame, one of the victims. "You start feeling as if you have been placed on with a hot object or hot water."

Dr Edward Mwesigye, the Bushenyi District Health Officer, said they are yet to confirm the cause of the disease. "We are not yet sure what this disease is, but our teams are on the ground, and we have sent samples to the Entebbe government laboratory."

Residents have been advised to minimize close contacts, take the sick to hospitals, and wash hands with clean water and soap. The district authorities are contemplating restricting movements in affected areas to contain the outbreak.

"We are working with the district medical team, local leaders, and neighboring districts to make sure that the disease does not spread to other areas," said Robert Atuhairwe, the Bushenyi District Resident District Commissioner.

There are reports that the same disease may have spread to the neighboring district of Buhweju.