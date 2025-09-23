Mysterious disease threatens Rwampara’s matooke harvest

Banana farmers in Rwampara District are bracing for tough times after a mysterious disease struck their plantations. Rwampara, one of the largest producers of matooke in Ankole Sub-region, is facing a worrying situation as bananas turn brown before they are ready for harvest.

The disease has been reported in Mwizi Sub-county and in the parishes of Nyabikungu, Kitoha, Nyaruhandagazi, and Kigando in Bugamba Sub-county. Farmers told the Daily Monitor that the disease spreads faster during dry spells, attacking banana fingers, turning them brown, and causing them to dry up before ripening. “We saw matooke changing colour to brownish; some eventually dried up or became stunted. We are so worried because this is our livelihood.

We haven’t even cleared school fees, and all our hopes are dampened,” said Ms Miriam Nimusiima, a matooke farmer from Kigando Village. The disease shows signs similar to banana wilt, but affected bananas also change taste, forcing farmers to rely on posho and yams for meals. “At the moment, we do not have matooke to eat,” Ms Nimusiima added. Traders are also facing losses. Mr Gersom Mpairwe, a matooke seller at Kigando Village market, said the brown bananas cannot be sold. “The brownish matooke has no market. Buyers complain that it is hard,” he said. The outbreak is causing financial losses for both farmers and businesspeople, who rely on matooke. Mr Moses Namanya Rutahunga from Nyaruhandagazi Parish said he is considering uprooting his entire plantation.

Appeal

“Matooke takes a year to mature, and our dreams are shattered. We call on the government to investigate and provide immediate solutions; otherwise, it is destroying gardens. We have not found a cure yet,” he said. Mr Milton Tumusiime Rwakoma, a councillor in Nyaruhandagazi Parish, said most plantations across three sub-counties have been affected, with little effort from authorities to contain the disease. “This outbreak has persisted for almost three years, yet no agricultural officers have visited to teach or sensitize farmers on preventive measures,” he said. Responding to concerns, Rwampara District Production Officer Deogratious Begumisa said the disease is parasitic and under control, though he did not explain how. “The banana red rust thrips is not unknown to farmers and is self-limiting. It has not spread throughout the entire district among matooke growers,” he said.

Background

Symptoms: Matooke turning brown before harvest, some drying up, others stunted.

Impact on food security: Farmers forced to rely on posho and yams; matooke is the staple food.