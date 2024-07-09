Mysterious fire cuts short army officer's love affair in Serere lodge

A mysterious fire cut short a love making affair between an army officer attached to the UPDF in Kaabong district and a girlfriend while in a lodge in Serere town council on the night of July 8.

Mr Emmanuel Oluka had checked in his room at Shani gardens with an unidentified woman for a night.

The fire broke out in only one room where the officer was with the woman. There were no injuries sustained during the incident.

Mr Edison Obukulem, the acting police spokesperson for East Kyoga said that the incident happened at 11:00pm. He added that investigation into the mysterious fire has began.

"We are yet to establish the identity of the girlfriend," the East Kyoga police spokesperson said.

Mr Obukulem said that when the fire broke out, the army officer was seen scampering out of his room in an underwear only.

"This prompted the hotel staff to rush and put off the fire locally with the view of rescuing the army officers girlfriend," the police officer explained.

Mr Charles Egau, the manager of Shani gardens said that after the incident, they reported suspected arson to Serere police station.