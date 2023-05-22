Myths about Butabika scare away mental health patients- expert

A mental health specialist at the college of Health Sciences, Makerere University has blamed myths about Butabika National Referral Mental Hospital for scaring patients from seeking help at the facility.

Speaking at an event in commemoration of the mental health month in Kampala on Saturday, Dr Denis Agaba said: "People fear Butabika out of ignorance because we have different myths that are attached to it. Things like you know whoever goes there has lost their mind. By nature, we are afraid of what we don't know right. So, when people don't know something, they are definitely going to be afraid of it."

According to Dr Agaba, some patients have heard negative stories from Butabika and wouldn’t want to go through the same experience.

The event under the theme “The effective use of media for mental health awareness”, attracted several journalists and media practitioners from different media houses across the country.

Dr Agaba then tasked them to create awareness about Butabika hospital because according to him, the antidote to myths and misinformation is knowledge.

"We need to listen to people who are actually in there and debunk the myths. One thing I recommend, visit the place," he said.

One of the journalists, Mr Hellen Kabahukya shared her experience receiving therapy at the hospital in question. She said her experience wasn't as bad as everyone made her believe. Before going there, she said she knew Butabika was a place for mad people and the fact that their home was a stone throw away from the facility, sometimes she saw patients trying to escape and convinced her to almost believe stories she heard.