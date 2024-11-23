Mzungu Boda: Who’s this viral sensation?

In 2023, Reid Samuel James, a New Zealander, who Ugandans would later come to know as Mzungu Boda, checked into Uganda on crutches. It was his second visit to the East African nation. Unsurprisingly, Mzungu Boda had sustained the injuries following an accident while on a motorcycle in his native country.

“I came to see my cousin who has lived here for 10 years and I had a dream about him. I decided to call him to see if he was safe,” Mzungu Boda disclosed in a previous interview.

Mzungu Boda loosely translates to White boda boda rider. Boda bodas, or motorcycle taxis, are widely popular in Uganda, where public transportation gaps exist for all to see. It is particularly known to capture the imagination of White tourists who come to Uganda.

Mzungu Boda, as the nickname suggests, was no exception. In December 2023, after recuperating from his injuries, the New Zealander borrowed a motorcycle to ride around Kampala. He was flagged down by a woman who thought him a boda boda rider.

“This journey, which started from Acacia Mall to Bugolobi became unforgettable as we got to have a chat about life and my love for Uganda,” Mzungu Boda, who was in Uganda on what has been described as a “lengthy tourist visa”, remembered.

With the permission of the female passenger, Mzungu Boda—whose father is a Kiwi (i.e from New Zealand) and mother a Bosnian—filmed the journey and later uploaded the video to social media. To say it went viral would be an understatement. So impressed was James’ audience that he was immediately christened Mzungu Boda. The rest, as they say, is history.





Was he deported?

Among his viral clips was the one filmed on an inundated and pothole-ridden road in Industrial Area in Kampala, where, while walking barefoot, he colourfully said the place “is not looking industrial.”

The clip drew praise and criticism almost in equal measure. His critics promptly called for him to be deported. When he finally left Uganda a few days ago, the Internal Affairs ministry was quick to steer clear of the term deportation.

“We did not deport Mzungu Boda, we removed him. He was found running a charity organisation without a work permit and that is the basis that caused his organised removal,” Simon Mundeyi, the ministry’s spokesperson, offered this past workweek.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs spokesperson, Mr Simon Mundeyi, says Raid Samuel James Amin, popularly known as Muzungu Boda (@muzunguboda) was "removed from Uganda because he was found working illegally"https://t.co/RzIptY5Rty#MonitorUpdates

🎥 @priscillamaloba pic.twitter.com/bDc9IMQeVt — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) November 18, 2024

Mundeyi also referred to a street video prank where Mzungu Boda is seen inappropriately touching a female street vendor. The New Zealander then offers the female street vendor Shs10,000.

The Internal Affairs spokesperson also revealed that Mzungu Boda did not put on his best behaviour during “his organised removal.”

He kept yelling at immigration officials, Mundeyi further disclosed.

Responding on his X (formerly Twitter), Mzungu Boda explained that most of the allegations made by Mundeyi were baseless.

“Firstly, I never yelled at anyone in immigration at the airport. The watermelon lady (vendor) is also not true. I did drift with the kids, they loved it, but I stopped. I never set up a charity, I just started a football club that started with one football and ended up turning into something far bigger,” he revealed.

“I’m also not the first person to film the flooded roads. There are videos on TikTok every day [about] that. So, you decide what you believe and hopefully I can come back,” he added.

Simply street theatre

Observers say what Mzungu Boda was doing was simply street theatre. It is, they add, not a novelty. In the 1980s, John Jones Kalema, a Ugandan of the We Three and Ssepene fame, pioneered street theatre. Mzungu Boda, however, attracted a bigger audience online than John Jones, whose theatrics would cause a hubbub of laughter and shouting on streets and in communities.

A source close to Mzungu Boda shares that he fell in love with Uganda and he decided to re-imagine Uganda through unscripted skits about the daily lives of Ugandans. His skits were usually delivered as pre-planned disruptive comics on streets, especially through vehicle and motorcycle-organised drifts.

In a previous interview with Sunday Monitor, he mentioned that the drifts may look dangerous but they are done safely. But that is not to say there isn’t a risk.

“I know what I am doing, it is risky to ride without a helmet and I would say to always act within your ability. If you wanna do something like that, you need to know what you are doing and do it in a very safe environment,” he explained.

From Matatu, Boda Boda to TukTuk, the New Zealander would drift a particular car and his online audience would dare him to drift another.

“He did street theatre for a non-paying audience and recorded the clips which he would later upload in his social media handles, the most important thing is that members of his cast would often consent,” a source shared.

Was he really working?

Mzungu Boda often did not hide his passion for sports, especially football. He shared a number of clips where children asked him to give them balls and he did just that.

It is upon this background that he unsuspectingly ended up fending for a group of children who play football in Mutungo, a Kampala suburb.

“I did not come here to do charity for children, it was an accident and it is because I got them a football one day. And that football turned into another, then to a goal and then to a jersey and then training them and that spiralled into an academy with three coaches, 62 children registered,” he said.

The New Zealander added that he used the ad revenue from the social media content, and generous donations from his fans, to fund the charity, pay school fees for some of the children and support the community in different ways.

“I tried feeding them every night something whether it is juice or chapati or bread or something, they are my friends and they need help,” Mzungu disclosed.

