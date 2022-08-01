Nabakooba warns contractors against delaying road works under USMID

The Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Ms Judith Nabakooba, has cautioned contractors against delaying road works under the Uganda Support to Municipal Infrastructure Development (USMID) programme.



While monitoring the projects’ progress in the urban centres of Mubende and Fort Portal over the weekend, the minister noticed that the projects have been delayed.

In Fort Portal, the minister said the road works were far behind schedule and asked local leaders and contractors to speed up the process if they are to be considered for the third phase of USMID funding.

“I have realised that the mobilisation of equipment has just started, the impact assessment is just being done, the communities are just being sensitised - meaning the actual works have not yet started. The local leaders together with contractors have a duty to ensure that all the projects are executed to the expectations of the government and World Bank who pumped in the money,” she said.

In Mubende, the minister emphasised the issue of meeting deadlines urging both technical and political leaders to closely supervise the road works to avoid shoddy work.



Ms Nabakooba attributed the delays to poor communication and lack of coordination between the technical and political leaders.



“To me, this was a big challenge. I gave the mayor and head of technical staff three weeks to see how they can put their house in order. We want to see all roads completed by December 2023,” she added.

Mr Innocent Ssekizivu, the Mubende Municipality Mayor applauded the government for considering Mubende among the USMID beneficiaries.



“Under USMID, we are also going to have a new market and a taxi park, and the Mayor's gardens will also be beautified,” he said.

The USMID project has also played a big role in improving infrastructure in many municipalities across the country.