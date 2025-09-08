Nabbanja asks Mpuuga to sign cooperation agreement with NRM

The Prime Minister of Uganda, Ms Robinah Nabbanja, called on Mr Mathias Mpuuga, the president of the newly formed Democratic Front (DF) to consider entering a cooperation agreement with the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party, similar to the one the ruling party has with the Democratic Party (DP).

“I ask Hon Mpuuga to bring the Democratic Front and have a cooperation agreement with the NRM, like DP did. That way, we can work together for the good of our country,” she said during a special mass led by Masaka Diocesan Bishop Serverus Jjumba in Nyendo-Mukungwe Municipality on Sunday to fundraise for the construction of a church at St. Joseph Catholic Sub-Parish in Nyendo Town, a Masaka City suburb.

"If possible, we should have such an arrangement with the Democratic Front (DF), just like we are cooperating with the Democratic Party and the Uganda People's Congress (UPC). What matters most is service delivery," Ms Nabbanja added.

Ms Nabbanja also used the same function to ask Christians not to vote for Mr Mpuuga if he vies for president of Uganda in next year’s General Election, but rather re-elect him as Member of Parliament for Nyendo-Mukungwe Constituency.

“Let him [Mpuuga] come back as MP so that I can continue enjoying his tough questions in Parliament,” Ms Nabbanja remarked, drawing a thunderous laughter from the congregation.

The Prime Minister also cautioned Christians against being misled by opposition politicians who claim personal credit for public infrastructure the government has set up in their areas.

“Don’t be deceived by those who say they have built the roads in Masaka. All those roads you see were constructed by the government under the leadership of President Museveni,” she emphasised.

Masaka City is one of the urban centres that have benefited from the World Bank-funded Uganda Support to Municipal Infrastructure Development (USMID) programme. The USMID project has played a big role in improving infrastructure in many regional cities, municipalities and districts across the country.

Many beneficiary areas have attained a new look due to the newly widened and paved roads dotted with solar lamps. Under the same programme, grass, flowers, and trees have been planted on the road reserves to enhance the beautification of urban centres.

Mr Mpuuga, who is also a Parliamentary Commissioner, did not respond to Ms Nabbanja’s political invitation. Instead, he encouraged the faithful to focus on the mission of building God’s temples.

"All the churches we have built in the past, some have become old, others are too small. Therefore, whoever contributes to construct a church should do so knowing that the need is genuine," he said.

Bishop Jjumba urged Christians to always support Church development programmes.

Different people contributed money to support the project, with President Museveni donating Shs20 million, Prime Minister Nabbanja (Shs10 million), and Mr Mpuuga Shs5 million on behalf of DF towards the project.

A total of Shs640 million is needed to complete the project.