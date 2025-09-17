Nabbanja booed over Museveni praise

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja was booed as she praised President Museveni’s achievements in Busoga Sub-region. Speaking at the 11th coronation anniversary of Kyabazinga William Gabula Nadiope IV at the weekend, Ms Nabbanja, who represented the President, said Mr Museveni had contributed greatly to the country, including restoring the kingship and keeping peace for the past four decades.

“There are certain things we need to tell in their truth, and the truth is President Museveni got us from far and he has brought us somewhere,” she said amid protests from the crowd.

She added: “…And we are still doing lots of work here in Busoga…I want to beg you to consider giving President Museveni your vote when the time comes, because the whole of Uganda is going to vote for him, including Kampala and Buganda; we might win this time in those areas. I’m telling you the truth, take or leave it. As your grandmother, I feel the craving to tell you the truth.”





In the 2021 General Election, Busoga region massively voted for the Opposition, which at the time was being led by musician cum politician, Robert Kyagulanyi, aka Bobi Wine.

This comes at a time when Rebecca Kadaga, the Third Deputy Prime Minister, a powerful figure from Busoga, lost a hotly contested election for the position of Second National Vice chairperson (Female) of the Central Executive Committee (CEC) of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party to Speaker Anita Among. Ms Kadaga garner 902 votes, translating into 7.2 percent against Among’s 11,680 votes, representing 92.8 percent of the total votes cast. During the heated campaign at State House in Entebbe ahead of the August 27 polls, Ms Kadaga warned that “they were not fighting her as an individual but the Basoga.”

“…Mr Chairman (President Museveni), I think it was your duty, and I have been talking to you about this matter for some time. I had informed you that if this matter goes to a contest, it will cause you serious problems in my community. You may think you are fighting an individual, but you are fighting a community, and that is not right for the politics of Uganda,” Ms Kadaga said.

Ms Nabbanja now appears to be the first government official to face the anger of the people of Busoga. It is still uncertain whether the Kadaga-Among feud will once again cost NRM votes in the January elections.



