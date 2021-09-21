Nabbanja fails to unite Kayunga NRM leaders

By Fred Muzaale More by this Author

The Prime Minister, Ms Robinah Nabbanja, has failed to reconcile warring National Resistance Movement (NRM) leaders in Kayunga District .

Ms Idah Nantaba, the Kayuga Woman MP, did not attend the reconciliation meeting at the Prime Minister’s office in Kampala last Friday.

Although Ms Nantaba had arrived at Ms Nabbanja’s offices earlier than her political rival, Mr Moses Karangwa, she left when she saw him arriving with his delegation.

Sources indicated that Ms Nantaba did not attend the meeting because she was scheduled for a Mukono High Court session where a ruling of an election petition was filed against her by her rival, Ms Harriet Nakwedde.

The Bbaale County MP, Mr Charles Tebandeke, district councillors, district NRM executive members, heads of departments and Ms Roselyn Adong ,the chief administrative officer attended the meeting.

Ms Nabbanja had asked the warrying parties to come with five people.

This is the second time Ms Nantaba is declining to attend a reconciliatory meetings with her rival, the first being in 2013 when she refused to attend a similar one organised by President Museveni at State House, Entebbe.

The wrangles between Ms Nantaba and Mr Karangwa have persisted for 15 years, dividing the district into two political camps.

However, despite Ms Nantaba snubbing the meeting, Ms Nabbanja addressed Kayunga leaders whom she warned against engaging in endless wrangles.

“You are brothers and sisters, irrespective of your political affiliation. When I returned from Kayunga, I told the President that Nantaba and Karangwa were engaged in a political fight,” a source quoted Ms Nabbanja saying.

However, the Prime Minister said she would seek appointment with the President so that Mr Karangwa and Ms Nantaba meet him without any other person so that they can ‘fight before him’.

“According to information I have got, Nantaba is Karangwa’s daughter because it is you (Karangwa) who brought her into elective politics,” Ms Nabbanja reportedly told the meeting .

She said the wrangles had affected the NRM support in the district and frustrated development in the area .

In the last election, the Opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) beat NRM, which used to enjoy massive support in the area.

According to sources, Mr Karangwa told Ms Nabbanja that since the January General Election, the district has been peaceful with the exception of some politicians who want to keep fighting.

He added that despite the differences in the last election, residents had come together to develop the district.

Ms Nabbanja summoned the district leadership to her office after rival camp clashed before her during a meeting for Kayunga NRM leaders last week.

However, a section of leaders in the district said the wrangles cannot end since Ms Nantaba gains political mileage out of them.

Allegations

Ms Nantaba accuses all district leaders of being thieves, land grabbers and selfish while her rivals accuse her of taking over a Shs900m soap and cooking oil youth project and later abandoning it.

They also accuse Ms Nantaba of distributing government relief items meant for flood victims to her relatives and political allies, allegations she denies.

Ms Nantaba and Mr Karangwa were close friends. Mr Karangwa in 2011 was among the sponsors of Ms Nantaba’s maiden campaigns.

However, after Ms Nantaba won the district woman MP race, their relationship became sour with Ms Nantaba accusing him of being a land grabber.

