Nabbanja gives Sango Bay squatters a month to leave land

The government has given squatters on Sango Bay estate land in Kyotera District one month to look for alternative land to pave way for the planned oil palm oil project.

The 247 square miles land reportedly has more than 20,000 residents, some of whom have since vacated.

While inspecting the land last week, Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja said nothing would stand in their way to establish the project.

“I don’t think there is anyone going to stop this project from taking place. The investor is ready to kick start it but he is being blocked by the squatters who claim they have nowhere to go, we are giving them another one month to leave,” she said.

Government had earlier set end of April as deadline for all occupants to vacate.

Some, mainly cattle keepers, have already taken their animals to neighbouring Tanzania.

Compensation

Ms Nabbanja said some residents will be compensated upon presenting proof of ownership.

“We need to see documents for the bonafide occupants quickly so that compensation is processed for the project to begin as soon as possible,” she added.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by the Defence and Veterans Affairs Minister, Mr Vincent Ssempijja, the State Minister for Agriculture, Mr Bright Rwamirama, and the Minister of State for Kampala City and Metropolitan Affairs, Mr Kyofatogabye Kabuye.

The ministers urged residents to embrace the oil palm project, saying it will help boost their household incomes.

Ms Nabbanja also directed Mr Rwamirama to take the district councillors and a few technical staff for a retreat in Kalangala District so that they gain knowledge about oil palm growing before the project starts.

Mr Gabriel Rogers Bwayo, the Kyotera chief administrative officer, pledged to rally his staff to help in sensitising the communities about the benefits of the project.

“I have employees in different parts of the district who will be readily available to sensitise residents on the importance of the project and also urge them to get involved as out growers,” he said.

The oil palm project is expected to be implemented by Bidco Uganda, which already manages oil palm plantations on Bugala Island and outlying islands of Bunyama and Bubembe in Kalangala and Buvuma districts.

Background