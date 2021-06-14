Nabbanja: I’ll ensure availability of govt business, attendance of ministers

By Job Bwire More by this Author

Kakumiro woman MP, Ms Robinah Nabbanja has pledged to ensure availability of government business in the House and regular attendance of ministers.

“I request all of you for your support and prayers as we embark on this journey. I thank the people of Uganda for repeatedly trusting H.E Kaguta Museveni and the NRM with the mandate to lead this Country. I believe that with the vision God has given him to embark on social economic transformation, the future of Ugandans will be secured,” Ms Nabbanja said shortly after Parliament approved her appointment as Uganda’s first female Prime Minister on Monday.

President Museveni last week appointed Ms Nabbanja as Prime Minister, replacing Dr Ruhakana Rugunda who was appointed special envoy.

Ms Nabbanja, a former State Minister for Health (General duties), assured MPs in a House sitting chaired by the Deputy Speaker, Ms Anita Among on Monday that she will build on the foundation set by her predecessors.

“This will be done through strengthening the link between Executive and Parliament,” she said before thanking the president for her appointment and the people of Kakumiro District for electing her as their MP.

Oyam South MP, Ms Betty Amongi who is also the Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development designate said: ”I am proud that Hon Robinah Nabbanja will be the first female Prime Minister in the history of this country since Independence.”

The motion to approve Ms Nabbanja’s appointment was moved by Kinkizi West MP, Dr Chris Baryomunsi who was last week appointed as minister of ICT and National Guidance.

Only three MPs out of the 290 in attendance voted against the motion.