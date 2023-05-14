Nabbanja meet fails to end doctors’ strike

A meeting held on Thursday between striking doctors and government officials failed to resolve a pay dispute.

Specialised doctors want their pay raised to Shs11 million whereas the Senior House Officers (SHO), and qualified doctors, training to become specialists, are striking over arrears of four to six months.

Dr Herbert Luswata, the Secretary of Uganda Doctor Association, told Sunday Monitor on Friday that the meeting, which was chaired by Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja and attended by Ministry of Health and Ministry of Public Service officials, did not yield anything.

Dr Luswata said their main issues concerning money were not addressed but instead worse suggestions came up.

He said the prime minister insisted that the government has no budget to resolve the salary dispute and no promises would be made. She instead asked them to go back to work as negotiations continue.

“Apart from agreeing that they change the name of the medical officer’s special grade to associate consultant. The main issues which concern money were not addressed,” Dr Luswata said.

He noted that on the issue of interns, the OPM said they reached a decision with university vice chancellors and deans that government only pays allowances to government students and the private students continue to sponsor their own internship, which doctors rejected saying its discriminatory. He vowed that the strike would continue.