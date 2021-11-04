Nabbanja, Onek ‘agree’ to work together

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja and the Relief, Disaster Preparedness and Refugees Minister, Mr Hilary Onek, have decided to bury their hatchet and work together, the Vice President Jessica Alupo has revealed.

“We have had a good meeting and agreed to work together. We have decided to leave certain issues in the past and work for the betterment of our country,” Ms Alupo said in a statement, after a closed-door meeting with Ms Nabbanja and Mr Onek on Thursday.

“We have agreed to look ahead and forget the past. We are one,” Ms Alupo emphasized.

The meeting, chaired by the Vice President as an arbiter; was also attended by Gen Moses Ali, the Second Deputy Prime Minister and Deputy Leader of Government Business in Parliament, and Lucy Nakyobe the Head of Public Service and Secretary to Cabinet.

The others in the meeting were Attorney General Kiryowa Kiwanuka, Mr Baryomunsi Chris the Minister of ICT and National Guidance and Ms Esther Anyakun the State Minister for Relief, Disaster Preparedness and Refugees.

The meeting held at the Vice President’s Office was prompted by a letter from Mr Onek, in which he accused the premier of “very abrasive” work methods and usurping his powers.

In the latest missive dated October 29, Mr Onek has threatened to resign over what he termed as PM Nabbanja’s “micromanagement” of his ministry. Before her surprising elevation to the premier job, Ms Nabbanja, a long-serving legislator, was a state minister in the Health ministry while Onek and others had been her seniors as Cabinet ministers.

The letter is copied to President Museveni, Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah, his deputy Anita Among, State Disaster Refugees minister Esther Anyakun and in it, Mr Onek pours out his frustration at work, detailing how Ms Nabbanja’s “micro-management” has rendered him redundant.

“I have worked with the previous three Prime Ministers (late Prof Apollo Nsibambi, Amama Mbabazi and Dr Ruhakana Rugunda) and all along, I know that the constitutional [of a premier] role is to coordinate legislative agenda and lead government business in Parliament and monitor all ministries and government programmes,” Mr Onek noted.

He added: “They never got involved in micro-management of other ministries. If you (Nabbanja) decides to micromanage other ministries, what then is the role of the sector ministers who are supposed to plan, make policies and deliver on the manifesto of His Excellency, the President?”