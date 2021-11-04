Nabbanja, Onek ‘agree’ to work together

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, Vice President Jessica Alupo and the Relief, Disaster Preparedness and Refugees Minister, Mr Hilary Onek after the meeting at the Office of the Vice President on November 04, 2021. PHOTO | COURTESY

By  MONITOR REPORTER

What you need to know:

  • The meeting, chaired by the Vice President as an arbiter; was also attended by Gen Moses Ali, the Second Deputy Prime Minister and Deputy Leader of Government Business in Parliament, and Lucy Nakyobe the Head of Public Service and Secretary to Cabinet. 

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja and the Relief, Disaster Preparedness and Refugees Minister, Mr Hilary Onek, have decided to bury their hatchet and work together, the Vice President Jessica Alupo has revealed.

