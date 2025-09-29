Nabbanja orders police to summon journalist who questioned Museveni on hospitals

What started as a simple question to President Museveni about the poor state of hospitals in Mukono and Kayunga has turned into a nightmare for a Galaxy TV journalist.

Mr David Mwesigwa says he now fears for his safety after Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja asked the police to summon him.

“I heard her on tape saying I should go and give a statement to the police. But I haven’t received any official letter or call yet. Still, I’m scared, they could come for me anytime,” he said.

On September 23, Mr Mwesigwa was among the journalists allowed to ask President Museveni questions after his nomination for a seventh term at the Electoral Commission headquarters in Lweza-Makindye Ssabagabo.

He raised concerns about the poor infrastructure, lack of medical equipment, and staff shortages at Mukono General Hospital, Kayunga Regional Referral Hospital, and Namuganga Health Centre III.

He mentioned that patients, including pregnant women, were giving birth on the floor and being discharged too early to make room for others. President Museveni responded positively and directed Prime Minister Nabbanja to follow up on the matter and find a solution.

Two days later, Ms Nabbanja visited the health facilities, starting with Mukono General Hospital. She was shocked by what she found, patients and pregnant women crammed into hallways.

“What I’ve seen here is heartbreaking. This hospital is functioning like a small health centre, yet it’s supposed to serve the whole district. That’s not right,” she said.

Unlike in Mukono, where she arrived unannounced, at Kayunga Referral Hospital and Namuganga Health Centre III, the staff reportedly cleaned up and cleared the crowds before her visit.

She expressed satisfaction with what she saw, especially at Kayunga Hospital. However, Ms Nabbanja later told police and other officials to summon journalist Mwesigwa.

“He should come and explain himself. His name is Mwesigwa. He didn’t dare come here, he only stopped in Mukono. He should apologise to the President, to the people of Kayunga, and to me personally,” she said.

Over the weekend, unconfirmed reports of Mwesigwa’s arrest spread on social media, sparking public outrage.

Many criticised the Prime Minister for using her power to intimidate a journalist who was simply doing his job and highlighting the struggles ordinary people face in public hospitals.

