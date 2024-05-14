Nabbanja pledges support for Nodding Syndrome survivors

The Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) is designing a special package to support survivors and families of Nodding Syndrome patients in Pader District.

This was revealed by the Prime Minister, Ms Robinah Nabbanja, on Sunday at Puranga Sub-county headquarters in Pader District, where she was officiating the golden jubilee celebrations of Puranga Catholic Parish.

Despite recent government support for the Nodding Syndrome survivors, Ms Nabbanja said the deplorable situation in which the patients and survivors continue to live requires significant support to improve their lives.

“The government will fix the gap and do oxen distribution to the families of Nodding Syndrome victims,” Ms Nabbanja said.

She added that these families still need great support from the government such as food items, medication, and more to help them in the commercialisation of agriculture.

Ms Nabbanja’s statement was a reaction to a request by the Pader District Chairman, Mr Fearless Obwoya, for her to see that the survivors whose conditions are worsening every day are supported.

“Nodding Syndrome survivors need urgent support from the government, and more oxen should be given to those families who missed. The government should also provide a treatment centre where they will be kept to get necessary support like medications,” Mr Obwoya said.

‘Avoid corruption’

Ms Nabbanja urged district leaders to ensure that the package that will soon be given to the survivors is not mismanaged.

“Leaders, you need to monitor this very well and also monitor how those who will receive the oxen are using them because they need to utilise what the government has sacrificed. All will be worked through my office,” Ms Nabbanja said.

She further said the relief is inadequate for the district, which has a total of 1,316 patients suffering from Nodding Syndrome.

During the celebrations, Archbishop Emeritus John Baptist Odama appealed to the government to support them in rebuilding Puranga Catholic Church, which now requires Shs56.6m after it was destroyed by a storm on May 6.

Bishop Odama also urged the government to support churches in different ways because churches play great roles in the development of the country.

“Like this church, it has impacted many communities positively through emphasis on production and development,” he said.

Ms Nabbanja contributed Shs10m in cash towards the church’s restoration and pledged 400 pieces of iron sheets for the same. She also promised to continue working closely with the Church to promote development, and that Archbishop Odama will be offered one brand new car as he heads into his retirement.

During the day, Ms Nabbanja also launched the construction of a new theatre and two blocks at Awere Health Centre III that will enable its upgrade to a health centre IV status. She also commissioned the recently built Telam Health Centre III, which cost the government Shs205m.

She advised communities to embrace government projects such as the Parish Development Model and Emyooga, which target the transformation of local communities.

In 2024, the government, through the Ministry of Agriculture, Animals Industry, and Fisheries, distributed a pair of oxen to 102 families affected by the disease in Pader District.