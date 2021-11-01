Prime

Nabbanja rallies public to support bail reforms

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja delves into her bag containing Shs50 million cash which she handed over to the clergy at Lubaga Cathedral to help in the purchase of screens for the church. She said the money is a donation from the government. PHOTO/ MICHAEL KAKUMIRIZI

By  Ritah Kemigisa

What you need to know:

  • The premier said the removal of bail is aimed at reducing murder cases and incidents of mob action. 

The Prime Minister, Ms Robinah Nabbanja, has asked Ugandans and religious leaders to support President Museveni’s proposal to deny bail for people accused of capital offences.

