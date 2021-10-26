Nabbanja rallies Rukungiri to shun Besigye’s pressure group

By Ronald Kabanza More by this Author

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja has asked the people of Rukungiri District not to support Dr Kizza Besigye’s pressure group, arguing that he wants to keep them lagging behind in development.

Ms Nabbanja said by the fact that the ruling NRM party won majority political seats in Rukungiri in the 2021 General Election shows that the district is no longer a stronghold of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC).

Dr Besigye hails from Rukungiri.

“Uprooting FDC in Rukungiri is a clear sign that NRM is very powerful. Dr Besigye, FDC and now his red card campaign were born from here but we managed to take Rukungiri Municipality parliamentary seat from them, which shows their downfall,” she said.

The Prime Minister was speaking at the launch of the Bishop’s Annual Appeal Fund (BAAF) at Immaculate Heart Girls School Nyakibale in Rukungiri Municipality at the weekend.

The fundraising is aimed at raising Shs2.5b for the construction of the Catholic Church commercial house in Rukungiri Town.

Ms Nabbanja said people who are interested in development should support the government and not the Opposition.

“If you want to benefit from the government (NRM), you have to support it because a government cannot invest its resources in communities that are against it,” she said.

“Do not fight the government, support the government 100 percent and wait for the fruits, there is nothing you are going to gain from opposing it,” she said.

Government Chief Whip Thomas Tayebwa asked locals to emulate the Catholic Church by creating opportunities that will develop their areas and fight poverty in their households.

“This initiative by the Catholic Church should be emulated because it makes religious institutions self-sustainable and can give services to the community thus development,” Mr Tayebwa said.

Kabale Catholic Diocese Bishop Callistus Rubaramira, who led the mass asked locals to support church projects.

Background

Dr Kizza Besigye and his allies in six political parties early this month unveiled a new political pressure group named People’s Front for Transition Dr Besigye said the outfit galvanises political actors willing to remove President Museveni from power.