Nabbanja tasks contractor on poor works at health centre

The Prime Minister, Ms Robinah Nabbanja, has tasked the contractor of a maternity ward at Kyebando Health Centre III in Kyebando Sub-county, Kibaale District, to immediately rectify defects in the project before handing it over.

At least Shs1.6b had been set aside for construction of the 20-bed capacity maternity ward in Kibaale District but Ms Nabbanja accuses the contractor of doing shoddy work.

“Using my position as the Prime Minister of Uganda, I want the contractor to rectify whatever was constructed shoddily and we demand quality services. We want to realise value for taxpayers’ money,” Ms Nabbanja said.

Ms Nabbanja, who also doubles as the Kakumiro District Woman MP, made the remarks on Sunday while inspecting some government projects in Kyebando Sub-county.

The works at the health facility are being undertaken by TECHINO THREE Company Ltd.

The defects

Ms Nabbanja, who was accompanied by Dr Emely Kugonza, the Buyanja East MP, Ms Noeline Kisembo Basemera, the Kibaale District Woman MP, and other district stakeholders, cited shoddy works on the roof and asked the contractor to ensure standard rafters are erected.

Other district leaders recommended that the contractor, among others, increases the height of the building.

The Kibaale District chairperson, Mr Godfrey Muhonge Kasanga, said the information gap between the contractor and the district leaders about the works is affecting inspection of the project.

The site engineer, Mr Didas Twesigye, however, promised to adhere to the Prime Minister’s orders before construction is complete.

“We are going to repeat some works such as the roofing,” Mr Twesigye said.

The Kibaale District health officer, Dr Godfrey Timbihurira, said the contractor will complete construction of two staff houses, three stance latrines, a solar-powered water system, incinerator, placenta pit, waste pit, renovation of the Outpatient Department and fencing of the health facility.

Past incident

Last year in September, Ms Nabbanja recommended the termination of the contract for the construction of a 40-km road in Kyegegwa District, citing shoddy works.

The project was being implemented under the Development Response to Displacement Impact Project (DRDIP) through the Office of the Prime Minister.

However, the contractor, PEKASA Company, wrote to the premier committing to rectify the defects.