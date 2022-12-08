Nabbanja, Tayebwa, Mpuuga meet over missing NUP supporters

Prime Robinah Nabbanja, deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa and the leader of Opposition in Parliament, Mr Mathias Mpuuga met Thursday to discuss the alleged enforced disappearance of Ugandans, mostly supporters of the opposition, National Unity Platform (NUP).

The meeting that happened at Parliament was also attended by Information minister, Dr Chris Baryomunsi, the State Minister for Defense Jacob Oboth-Oboth and Government Chief Whip Hamson Obua.

“The focus of the meeting was the continued abduction and violation of the rights of Ugandans. The meeting was a follow-up on the demands we made that the government gives a full accountability of all our people who were abducted, some of whom have been missing since 2020. Like I stated at the weekend, I declined their demand that we submit a fresh list of the abductees and missing persons until they give us a full accountability of people appearing on the lists we have been submitting since March 2021,” Mr Mpuuga said after the meeting that was chaired by Mr Tayebwa.

According to Mpuuga, the first list, with over 400 names was presented to the House in March 2021 before the expiry of the 10th Parliament followed by four other lists submitted in the last six months the last one being on October 6 which was directly addressed to Ms Nabbanja.

“She can't convince me that she lost it. But also, all these lists were captured on the official record of Parliament; the Hansard. The PM and her team can't be too lazy to fail to retrieve those lists. Under the current Parliament, we have presented about four lists, the last being on October 6, 2021 upon the request of the government following a meeting that was chaired by the deputy Speaker.They have upto Tuesday next week to explain the whereabouts of each of our people short of which, a formal declaration will be made to the country that these people be included on the list of the people who have been killed by this regime,” Mr Mpuuga added in a statement he issued after the meeting.