Nabbanja to push traders again on stopping strike

City traders have rejected Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja’s call to stop their strike, but agreed to meet her and her team again today to find solutions to their concerns. Ms Nabbanja yesterday met the leaders of Kampala City Traders Association (Kacita) at the Office of the Prime Minister in Kampala to convince them to pause their strike and promised to handle the issues they raised.

Mr Abel Mwesigye, the executive director of Kacita, yesterday said Ms Nabbanja agreed to meet all the traders at her office today to listen to their concerns and find solutions to them.

“We had a meeting with the prime minister and her team. We have agreed to have a traders’ meeting at the Office of the Prime Minister tomorrow at 8am,” Mr Mwesigye said yesterday.

The leaders of the traders under Kacita yesterday met Ms Nabbanja, Finance minister Matia Kasaija, Trade minister Wilson Mbadi, and the head of Uganda Revenue Authority, Mr John Musinguzi. In the meeting, Ms Nabbanja tasked the Kacita leadership to mobilise the traders for the meeting.

A section of traders yesterday closed their shops, protesting high taxes, foreigners dealing in retail businesses, methods of taxing garments and high rent. The issues of high taxes on garments, Electronic Fiscal Receipting and Invoicing Solution (Efris) enforcement, and foreigners participating in retail businesses have been on the table since 2023.

The complaints at the time led to a strike that raged on for more than two weeks last year, prompting President Museveni to meet the traders at the Kololo Ceremonial Grounds. Mr Museveni then promised to meet the traders again to resolve the issues, but did not. However, Mr Museveni put a pause on fining the traders, who had erred while using the Efris in their transaction.

He also asked URA to continue educating the traders before enforcing the tough measures against non-compliant traders. In this financial year, he also reduced the import duty on garments from $3.5 (Shs12,384.2) per kilogramme to $2.5 (Shs8,845.83) per kilogramme. He also asked manufacturers not to deal in retail trade, but leave it to the locals. But the traders still worry that many of their concerns haven’t been addressed and have resorted to strikes and protests. Yesterday, the traders closed areas that deal in imports in the city, especially downtown Kikuubo Lane, Nabugabo Road and surrounding streets that have a good number of wholesalers.

A man pleads with security officers after he was arrested with car tyres. PHOTO | MICHAEL KAKUMIRIZI

Traders divided

However, a majority of the traders in retail businesses kept their shops open. Heavily armed security personnel were deployed to patrol the streets to ensure those who had opened their shops were not intimidated to close them. At least 20 people were arrested on allegations of inciting violence and forcing traders to close their shops. Unlike last year when the traders united and closed shops for more than a week, this time there was disunity among their leaders. Although all traders associations agree on all the concerns, they differed on approaches, with a section of leaders opposed to the strike while others pushed for it.

Kacita, which is the biggest traders’ association in the country, is also divided. One group backed by Mr Thaddeus Nagenda issued a statement saying the strike should be halted, while another section led by Mr Issa Ssekitto, pushed for the strike. Both Nagenda and Ssekitto claim to be the chairpersons of Kacita, with Mr Ssekitto’s group pushing out Mr Nagenda after he joined politics recently. They appointed Mr Ssekito as the acting chairperson of Kacita. Mr Ssekitto also attributed the disunity in their ranks to greed, citing examples of individuals who claim to lead associations but are only interested in securing election funds.

“Some people come up, say they own associations yet they are targeting election money, and at the end of the day, they have no people following them but are so strong in government to an extent that they are sponsored in many activities,” he said.

As traders’ strike continued, most shops outside downtown Kampala remained open, but several arcades and stalls in Katwe, Usafi, Kisenyi, and Kibuye remained closed. Businesses that deal mainly in glasses, home appliances, household systems, and clothing were seen operating normally despite the strike. But some traders who spoke to this publication said the strike had little to no impact on them.

Mr Hakim Mubiru, a dealer in refrigerators at Katwe, said his business was largely unaffected because he deals in locally made products. “Kacita’s strike didn’t affect us much. Yes, taxes are high, but even if you complain nothing changes; that is how President Museveni’s government operates. Still, if the strike continues, we shall be forced to close as well,” Mr Mubiru said.

Police in running battles with city traders. Photo | Abubaker Lubowa

EFRIS

Electronic Fiscal Receipting and Invoicing Solution (Efris) involves the use of Electronic Fiscal Devices, EFD to issue e-receipts and e-invoices. It is not a tax but some traders say they do not understand the system while others are complaining of high costs of acquiring the EFD that ensure transactions are automatically transmitted to URA in real time.

