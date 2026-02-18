Nabbanja wooes UAE investors to tap opportunities in Uganda

The Prime Minister, Robinah Nabbanja, has urged foreign investors to tap into Uganda's growing economy, highlighting opportunities in key sectors.

On Monday, Nabbanja hosted the trade and investment delegation from the Westminster Africa Business Association and the South Asia Chamber of Commerce and Industry at her office in Kampala.

The premier said Uganda offers a favourable environment for investment, citing its political stability, security and investment returns.

The delegation is in Uganda on the invitation of the Prime Minister, as part of her earlier engagement in London.

Major aims include strengthening Uganda`s economic partnerships and attracting long-term private sector investment.

“I made sure that I invite a cross-section of the private sector because, through them, you can easily interact with real business. We have investment opportunities across several sectors,” Ms Nabbanja said.

Key highlights of the meeting include priority sectors such as renewable and non-renewable energy, manufacturing and industrial production, pharmaceuticals and healthcare, ICT and digital services, agriculture, and transport.

Others are: Industrial infrastructure, trade, logistics and supply chains, education, oil and gas, and tourism.

“Uganda is the fastest-growing economy. In fact, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has ranked Uganda number seven among the fastest-growing economies around the world. And I'm telling you, in the near future, Uganda will be one of the developed countries you'll be talking about. Be part of this journey,” Ms Nabbanja told this publication.

Adding, “Uganda is one of the most peaceful and secure countries in Africa, with a stable currency and offers tax incentives for investors.”

Nabbanja also highlighted tourism sites and hospitality as must-have experiences in Uganda.

Lawrence Robertson, the Chief Executive Officer Westminster Africa Business Association, who led the delegation, said the visit is exploratory and an opportunity for companies already operating in Uganda to expand their investments.

“Our members do business all over Africa, but we recognise the potential of Uganda and the ambition that exists here,” Mr Robertson said.





He emphasised that the mission aims to build lasting partnerships beyond the meetings and networking sessions.

Martin Mugarra Bahinduka, the State Minister for Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities, said that the government is intensifying efforts to position tourism as a key investment and growth sector, while also seeking to increase the number of visitors from the UK.

“Our numbers of the Britons coming to Uganda are still low, and it's a big surprise, about 11,000 annually compared to more than 31,000 visitors from India and even higher numbers from America, yet we have named almost all our protected areas after the royals in the UK and the big people,” Mr Mugarra said.

He described Uganda as uniquely positioned, offering diverse attractions ranging from mountain gorillas, tropical rainforests, savannah landscapes, wetlands, lakes and rivers, among others.

Adding; ‘’The government is offering incentives to tourism investors, including land in selected national parks and tax waivers, urging the investors to interest themselves in the sector.’’

The British High Commissioner to Uganda, Lisa Chesney said the UK-Uganda economic partnership is expanding and already backed by substantial investment.