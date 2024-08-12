Nabumali students call for electoral reforms ahead of 2026 elections

Students of Nabumali High School in Mbale District have expressed concerns that the lack of electoral reforms is hindering the growth of democracy in Uganda.

They also questioned the rationale behind high nomination fees for political positions, citing that it restricts young people from participating in the electoral process.

Electoral Commission (EC) charges Shs20 million for presidential candidates, while Members of Parliament candidates pay Shs3 million for nomination.

The students made the remarks during a sensitisation meeting as part of activities to engage young people in the institutions of learning to participate in the electoral activities ahead of the 2026 general elections. The meeting was presided over by Justice Simon Byabakama, the EC chairman, at the school premises on Saturday.

"The Electoral Reforms of 2019, which included the revival of presidential term limits and the withdrawal of UPDF representatives from Parliament, would promote the integrity of the electoral process and enhance democracy," said Arthur Wafukho Wabuyi, a senior six student.

Wabuyi added: "It's unconstitutional to have a country run by one person for a long time. Reviving term limits would promote democracy and that's what we, the youth, are interested in."

Mr Allan Wesieba, another student, said high nomination fees limit young people from vying for political seats.

"These fees are restrictive and limit us from participating in the electoral process, especially through contesting for positions," he said.

The students also raised concerns about rampant violence, corruption, and allegations of favouritism during elections.

Justice Byabakama explained that the EC's role is to ensure transparent, free, and fair elections, not to make laws.

"We wait for reforms, but they must come in time to avoid disorganising our arrangements," he said.

Justice Byabakama emphasised the importance of engaging young people in the democratic process, citing that they constitute 70 per cent of the population.