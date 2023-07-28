Nadduli petitions Museveni over dead woman’s property

Senior Presidential Adviser on mobilisation Abdul Nadduli has asked President Museveni to intervene and prevail over a State House official who is accused of interfering with the estate of a deceased person.

It is alleged that on June 13, the official authored a report and made directives against the administrator of the estate of the late Doreen Muheebwa Ainomugisha in violation of the principles that require all concerned parties involved in the property dispute a chance to be heard.

Mr Nadduli also asked Mr Museveni to ensure that the report is recalled or cancelled and that whoever has any grievance on the property in dispute follows the law.

In a July 23 letter to the President, Mr Nadduli said the report has grave effects on the rule of law as the said officer undermined the ongoing and concluded court processes on the said property.

“Your Excellency, I strongly believe that the report is intended to protect wrong doers against the innocent people and if the same is not withdrawn, the government is likely to lose money through lawsuits for the acts done by an officer who in my opinion was acting in her private capacity,” he said.

Mr Nadduli said the disputed report was a result of syndicated efforts orchestrated by someone who gave misleading and false information to various public offices in his complaints.

According to the letter, Mr Nadduli was prompted by complaints that he received from Mr Albinos Asiimwe and Pastor Daniel Walugembe.

Mr Aiimwe is the administrator of the estate of the late Ainomugisha.The property in dispute is located at Wandegeya – Mulago in Kampala.

In a June 19 formal complaint, Mr Asiimwe accused the official of authoring a report that is marred with contradictions and misapprehension of facts thus making it illegal and biased.

“The observations are in respect of the estate of the late Ainomugisha and the agreements signed by her but no opportunity was accorded to refute or confirm the allegations. Your office based on the observations and findings on some agreements that are unknown to the estate of the deceased and were signed by her,” the complaint partly read.