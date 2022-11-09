Nadduli relatives arrested, released without charge

Embattled National Resistance Movement (NRM) party supporter Abdul Nadduli is again a sorrowful man following the arrest of 10 of his relatives and destruction of property before they were released.

Mr Nadduli was still grieving over the sudden death of his son Jakana Nadduli months after he was arrested and detained by security personnel.

In the latest incident, armed security operatives raided homes of 10 of Mr Nadduli’s relatives deep in the night of Monday and forcefully gained entry into their houses before allegedly beating them as they asked them to produce stolen guns.

Mothers and wives of Mr Nadduli’s relatives said their loved ones were brutally arrested, beaten and dragged into waiting vans commonly known as “drones” and driven to unknown locations.

Yesterday evening, the Uganda People’s Defence Forces spokesperson, Brig Felix Kulayigye, told Daily Monitor that all the 10 people had been released and driven back home.

“I am told they have been set free and they are back home,” Brig Kulayigye said.

Some of those arrested told their relatives that the security agencies didn’t prefer any charges against them.

They include Sulaiman Nadduli, Ismail Ssenkubuge, Muhammad Lubulwa, Issa Gabindadde, Kassim Kyanjo, Jamadda Mugga, Mwamini Nalubulwa, Jakana Yusuf and Rehema Nankungu – all residents of Kalege Village in Semuto Sub-county, Nakaseke District.

They told their relatives upon release that the security personnel accused them of being behind the attack on Busiika Police Station in Luweero District on September 31.

About seven gunmen attacked the police station and shot dead two police officers and injured three others. The raiders also fled with police guns.

Mr Nadduli was a combatant in the Bush War that brought President Museveni to power. He has, however, recently been critical of the government’s land policy in Buganda region. He has also often accused President Museveni’s government of tribalism and chauvinism, adding that the ruling party has deviated from the goals they fought for.

Mr Lawrence Kibirige, the chairperson of Semuto Sub-county, said he responded to a distress phone call from one of victims at about 3am.

“I rushed to Kalege Village after receiving the news. The residents said unidentified security operatives chauffeuring two Toyota Hiace vans commonly known as drones, arrested them. Some of the family members were beaten up in the course of arrest,” Mr Kibirige said.

Ms Erina Nassejje, a sister of one of those arrested, said the security operatives demanded to talk to Mr Yusuf Jakana.

“Jakana was inside the house and when he identified himself to the operatives, he was arrested. When other family members tried to resist the arrests, they were roughed up,” Ms Nassejje said.

She said the operatives demanded for guns as they pushed Jakana into one of the waiting vehicles.