Nadduli's relatives released without charge

The 10 relatives of Luweero bush war veteran, Abdul Nadduli picked up by security operatives at Kalege village in Nakaseke District in the wee hours of Tuesday morning are back home after more than 12 hours of detention at the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI).

They were released without any charge.

UPDF spokesperson Brig Gen Felix Kulayigye told this publication on Tuesday evening that he had been briefed that the 10 were back home.

“I have been told that those people have been released and are back home,” he told this reporter at 6:30pm without divulging further details about the arrest.

The Army spokesperson had hours before said he was not aware of the security operation in which the 10 were picked.

“I have talked to the Deputy Director of CMI, Brig Gen Abdul Rugumayo who confirmed that the 10 people are under the safe hands of CMI. I don’t know the charges that each of the ten individuals are facing. You can inquire from the arresting officers and the police,” Nadduli, a former minister without portfolio had indicated.