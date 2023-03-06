Nagenda: Country mourns prolific writer, sportsman

Friends of senior presidential advisor John Nagenda have described him as a prolific writer and sportsman.

Nagenda died on Saturday at Medipal International Hospital in Kampala where he had been admitted for weeks, according to the Presidency ministry. He was 84.

Nagenda was one of the longest-serving media advisors of President Museveni, although he sometimes publicly criticised his policies.

He was also very close to Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi.

READ: John Nagenda: The most interesting man around President Museveni

Former Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda said: “The country lost one of the leading prolific writers, a patriot, senior presidential adviser, John Nagenda. John was a bold and straightforward man who wrote and spoke his mind. He was politically consistent and inspired both the young and the old. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”

Dr Rugunda made the remarks on Twitter.

The Minister of the Presidency, Ms Milly Babalanda, said Nagenda was unique, principled and knowledgeable.

Ms Judith Nabakooba, the Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, said Nagenda was a patriot.

“You had your country, district and party at heart. Our prayers are with the family,” Ms Nabakooba said.

Early life

He was born John Robin Mwesigwa Nagenda on April 25, 1938 in Rwanda. His parents went to Rwanda as Christian missionaries.

When his parents returned, Nagenda started home-based education at Kiwanda in Namutamba, Mityana District.

He later joined formal education and attended schools such as King’s College Budo, Busoga College Mwiri and Kigezi High School. He later joined Makerere University where he obtained a degree in English.

After his education, he was hired by Oxford Printing Press in 1962 and was deployed to Kenya where he worked for several years.

He later travelled to the United States where he lived for several years and often criticised Ugandan governments of the time.

“I’m lucky to have lived outside Uganda. If I had stayed here (Uganda), I would have been killed, I’m sure. I would never have shut up because I can’t,” Nagenda said.

Nagenda returned to Uganda after President Museveni captured power in 1986.

“From that time onwards I am in the National Resistance Movement (NRM). It’s not perfect because sometimes I have little fights with the rulers of whom I am one,” he said.

In his One Man’s Week column of March 3, 2018, Nagenda wrote: “If the Movement is currently being wafted by some high winds, not of change but staleness, it is not to be wondered at, for four decades is a hugely long time in politics. Children at the start of it are now beginning to feel the wobble of middle age.”

He added: “Those with achieved property and riches (not always without the stench of corruption!) take their most comfortable station in life without a backward glance, thus missing the glares of those who stagger in their wake.”

He further said: “Perhaps this is just as well. But what cannot be denied, at least by wise foxes who follow history, is that unless strong tides are channeled with wisdom, the future and past will inevitably and always collide in changes extremely difficult to control!”

But in 2020, he said he was done chastising the regime and Mr Museveni who’s six years younger than him.

“I think in Museveni we have a very good leader. Some people think he has been on the chair for too long. I used to write and say it’s time he went but these days, I don’t do so, not because I’m afraid of him, but because when I look around I can’t see anybody else who could do the job. He’s done a fantastic job. He lives for Uganda...,” Nagenda told NTV in 2020.

He further predicted Mr Museveni’s 2021 victory against Mr Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, and said it should be his last term as president.

“I also think he should start training a successor. But if he has no intention of doing it, I’ll lecture him about it, even though I can’t see anybody who could take his place...but you can’t find anybody if you’re not looking for them,” Mr Nagenda said in an interview with NTV.

Love for cricket

John Nagenda loved sports, especially cricket. He played at the One Day International (ODI) match during the 1975 World Cup for East Africa.

In a statement released yesterday, the Uganda Cricket Association said Nagenda was one of their founding trustees.

“Mr Nagenda was one of the only two Ugandans to play a Cricket World Cup in 1975 alongside Mr Sam Walusimbi in England. He was pivotal in ensuring that the game survived during the turbulent times and his wise counsel guided a lot of administrators,” the statement read in part.