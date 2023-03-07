Nagenda to be laid to rest today

Senior presidential adviser on Media and Public Relations John Nagenda will be buried at his home in Buloba on Mityana Road, State House has said.

Mr Faruk Kirunda, the deputy presidential press secretary, in an interview said Nagenda will be buried today.

“There will be a funeral service at exactly 10am in Buloba at his home and the Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja will represent His Excellency [the President] during the service,” Mr Kirunda said.

The veteran journalist died on Saturday at Mediapal International Hospital, after being ill for some time. He died aged 84.

Mr Kirunda revealed that the journalist will be accorded a normal burial but the Office of the President will be in charge of the arrangements and also clear all the medical bills.

Who was Nagenda

Born on April 25, 1938 in Rwanda, the former cricketer played in One Day International (ODI) in the 1975 World Cup for East Africa. He also appeared in one first-class cricket match in England in 1975, and played cricket for Uganda.

Nagenda, who lived in England for more than 10 years before returning to Uganda, has been a writer and newspaper columnist since the 1960s.

He attended Namutamba Primary School, King’s College Budo and Kigezi High School before joining Makerere University for a degree in English.

He once worked in Nairobi at the Oxford University Press before travelling to the United States of America, where he lived and criticised Ugandan governments at that time for years.

“I am lucky to have lived outside Uganda. If I had stayed here (Uganda), I would have been killed, I’m sure. I would never have shut up because I can’t,” he said then during an interview.