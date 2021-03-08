Nagging women force their spouses to sleep in bars, says bishop

By Perez Rumanzi More by this Author

Ntungamo-Women who nag over every weakness of their husbands are forcing them to seek sanctuary in bars, Bishop Nathan Ahimbisibwe, of South Ankole Diocese has said.

“Men are running away from their families and resort to sleeping in bars because they cannot handle what is at home. Their women don’t give them peace,” the bishop said. “To them [men], home is like hell. They don’t want to stay there. Women need to be embracing.”

Speaking at the funeral of a senior citizen in the area, Elivaida Kinombe, at Butega Kagamba Ward Kagarama Town Council on Monday, Bishop Ahimbisibwe said that Women’s Day cerebrations should be used by women to reflect on how they behave in society and at home.

“Let’s use the day to reflect on how we have treated ourselves as women. How our society has benefited from us and how we have built our families and develop our men,” he said.

He said it was a duty of women to protect families, nurture children and create society that is free, to develop their country.

Speaking at the burial, the State Minister for Labour, Mr Mwesigwa Rukutana told men to stop underrating women adding that societies that have developed, made sure that women are emancipated.

