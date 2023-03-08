Nagirinya murder: Prosecutor, defence lawyers clash

The state attorney and a lawyer representing suspects accused of killing social worker Maria Nagirinya and driver have clashed over a witness statement.

The state attorney, Mr Jonathan Muwaganya, and defence lawyer Julius Sserwambala disagreed on whether a witness statement should be submitted as an exhibit in favour of the suspects’ trial.

The disagreement started when the defence lawyer asked court to record as an exhibit the witness statement signed by the 16th prosecution witness Denis Ssempijja.

Mr Sserwambala told court that Ssempijja testified in contravention of the statement he signed before the police.

“My lord, we apply for the police statement of the 16th prosecution witness to be tendered in court as defence evidence. There are a lot of contradictory statements that need to be approved. The witness admitted that the statement was his during cross-examination,” Mr Sserwambala said.

However, Mr Muwaganya objected to the admission of his witness’ statement, reasoning that the court cannot continue with the statement of a witness who clearly does not understand the language in which the statement was written.

“The Supreme Court has already decided on the admission of police statements of the witnesses. For a police statement to be treated as evidence, it must be properly proved and admitted as evidence unless the authenticity of the statement is not challenged and if not proved cannot be acted upon by any court,” he submitted.

“It is insufficient for the counsel of the accused to merely require a witness to confirm if he signed on the statement before ascertaining whether it was read back to him,” he added.

Mr Muwaganya further told court that the witness expressed his inability to comprehend the English language in which the statement was recorded thus it will require the defence to call the recording officer to prove the statement.

Meanwhile, trial judge Isaac Muwata is yet to deliver the ruling on whether to admit the statement as evidence for the defence lawyer at the next hearing.

The disagreement followed a testament of Ssempijja, in which he told court that one of the suspects Nassif Kalyango, alias Muwonge, 22, hired his bike, while he was going somewhere. The same bike was also identified in court.

Ssempijja further told the court that he did not give any orders to Muwonge although he was supposed to return the bike the next day early in the morning.

Court heard that after two weeks, Ssempijja was intercepted by the police who informed him that his bike was involved in kidnapping and killing of people and to this effect, he was taken to Nateete Police Station before he was taken to Katwe Police Station, where he spent a week.

However, during cross-examination, Ssempijja made contradicting statements which sparked verbal exchange between the prosecution and the defence lawyer, thus the judge calling them to order.

“We are professionals, let us respect each other. We know our background. Many citations have been made and I need time to also make my ruling,” Justice Muwata ruled.

Muwonge and five other suspects face six counts, including murder, kidnap and aggravated robbery of Nagirinya and her driver Ronal Kitayimbwa.