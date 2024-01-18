NAGRIC seeks Shs5b to set up pig genetic centre

The National Animal Genetic Resources Centre and Data Bank (NAGRC&DB) is in pursuit of Shs5 billion that will enable the entity to set up a pig genetic centre.

The figure is contained in the 2024/25 national budget that was presented through the House Committee on Agriculture on Wednesday.

The chairperson of the committee, Ms Janet Okori-Moe urged her counterparts to endorse the request to enable the breeding of pigs on a larger scale.

“The committee observed that Shs10b was budgeted for the establishment of the pig breeding centre activity in 2024/25 but only Shs5b was provided for, yet there is a need to avail improved pig genetic resources. The centre will also act as a skilling centre for pig farmers countrywide. The Committee recommends that an additional Shs5b be provided soon," Ms Okori-Moe said.

She added: “This is a key activity, if you are aware, Uganda was placed number two on the consumption of these animals, but only in Africa.”

This proposal however met opposition from a section of legislators including the Bukanga County MP, Mr Stephen Kangwagye who stated that it was disappointing that the sectoral committee and government were ignoring animal diseases such as Anthrax which are hurting sales and production in the cattle sector.

“The reason why prices of milk have gone down today is because animal diseases have become too rampant in the region and it is bad we can’t find any budget for this issue. You have heard and seen on television that there is an outbreak of anthrax in Rakai and some other neighbouring districts, this is a killer disease which needs urgent attention," he said.