Nakapiripirit residents abandon piped water over excessive bills

Children pictured scooping water from a riverbed in Nakapiririt District. Residents have abandoned piped water citing high billing system. PHOTO | STEVEN ARIONG

By  Steven Ariong

Correspondent

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • In 2011 the Ministry of Water and Environment constructed a Shs3.7 billion piped water system to give the people of Nakapiripirit access to clean and safe water.

Residents of Nakapiripirit Town Council in Karamoja sub region have gone back to consuming water from unsafe sources, citing inability to pay “expensive” water bills.

