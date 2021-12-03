Nakapiripirit residents abandon piped water over excessive bills

Residents of Nakapiripirit Town Council in Karamoja sub region have gone back to consuming water from unsafe sources, citing inability to pay “expensive” water bills.

Residents claim that the water meters installed by the ministry of water under small town and urban water supplies run even when there's no water.

In 2011 the Ministry of Water and Environment constructed a Shs3.7 billion piped water system to give the people of Nakapiripirit access to clean and safe water.

However, what seemed to be a blessing has instead turned out to be a burden as locals says the system has become more expensive.

Ms Betty Nakiru one of the residents said most of the meters installed on their taps do not count the right units of water used.

"For my case I only fetched three jerry cans of water of 20 liters but the meter counted five units," she said.

According to Ms Nakiru they were told that 50 jerry cans make a unit but to their surprise some families fetch on 12 jerry cans and the meter's counts a unit.

Mr Simon Lokol another resident said he has directed the team from Karamoja water umbrella which is managing the system to uproot their pipes from his home.

"When we saw the ministry of water installing this water system in the district, I was so happy that we shall not again be suffering from water related diseases, I didn't know that this system will become more expensive than feeding the families," he said.

Marry Lomuria another resident said after her installing piped water to her home, she only fetched 14 jerry cans and was billed Shs 120,000. She says the ministry of water could have erred by installing metres with mechanical problems.

According to Mr Moses Koilibi, the LC1 chairperson in town ward, many families have resorted to fetching water from riverbeds.

"When you look at the household income of the people of Nakapiripirit it's too bad and now with the over billing of water it makes it hard for them to pay," he said.

Mr Patrick Ocero the manager of Karamoja water umbrella organisation said they would check. He said the meter systems could be faulty adding that meters can be faulty.

"We are going to cross check the problem may be the meters have developed some mechanical problems and once we ascertain that, we shall replace them," he said.















