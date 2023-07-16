Nakaseke businessman shot dead, car stolen

Residents of Semuto Town Council in Nakaseke District Sunday morning woke up to shocking news of the death of a businessman who was shot dead by unidentified gunmen.

On Sunday, police identified the deceased as John Luwaga, a resident of Posta Zone in the same town council.

“The suspects also robbed a car from the deceased. The police investigations team is on ground to establish the motive of the murder,” Savana Region police spokesperson Sam Twineamazima commented on the incident.

Posta Zone LC1 Ronald Kazibwe told this publication that Luwaga had never revealed to him any threats upon his life.

“It is unfortunate that the shooting happened unnoticed in the night because of the loud music from the different disco halls within the town. It is also likely that the assailants trailed the suspect and possibly kidnapped him before the shooting. We await the police report,” he told this reporter in a brief interview.

According to the widow Margaret Wanyana, her murdered husband returned home at 8:00pm on Saturday but informed her that he had to go to Semuto police station to check on one of the LC1 chairpersons that had been arrested.

“He told me not to lock the house since he would come back after checking on the LC chairman who had been detained at the police. At about 11:00pm, I decided to lock the door because he had not called me. I knew that he would wake me up using his phone but he did not come back,” she said.

“Early in the morning when I woke up, I was very weak and told my children to prepare to go to church but also called one of our relatives where I suspect that my husband had possibly slept. But before I could get a reply, I got a phone call that my husband had been killed at Posta Zone,” she further narrated.

However, Wanyana disclosed that the businessman had vowed to quit land dealings due to “untrustworthy people who were making his life complicated.”

“...because he was in a hurry, I did not ask him about the people that are threatening his job,” the widow noted.

Meantime, Semuto Town Council LC3 chairperson Richard Kizito told this publication that the reportedly stolen vehicle had been recovered at Namaliga zone in Bombo Town Council in Luweero District on Sunday afternoon.

“It is unfortunate that our area has had such a sad incident. We call upon the security to investigate the incident and ensure that our people are safe,” he said briefly.