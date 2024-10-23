Nakaseke head teachers implicated in forgery cases finally dismissed from service

Authorities in Nakaseke District Local government has confirmed the dismissal of 21 head teachers earlier implicated in document forgery-related cases.

The 21 head teachers have since 2023 been under investigation by the Office of the Inspectorate of Government after a whistleblower shared information about the alleged forgery cases for promotion under Nakaseke District Local Government.

“The District Service Commission recently dismissed the 21 teachers that had earlier forged academic documents to gain promotion for school headship. The cases were investigated and recommendations made to have the teachers dismissed,” Mr Ignatius Kiwanuka Koomu, the LC5 Chairperson Nakaseke District told a stakeholders’ meeting convened by the office of the Inspectorate of Government at Nakaseke District Headquarters in Butalangu Town Council.

Earlier this month (September), this publication reported about the suspension of the 21 teachers from their respective work stations awaiting guidance from the office of the office of the Solicitor General.

Nakaseke District Chief Administrative Officer (CA0), Ms Sarah Nakalungi had sought guidance on the fate of the teachers after the Inspector General of Government recommendation for the dismissals.

The District leaders had been caught in a complex position after learning that while the 21 Head teachers had admitted to the forgeries cases in the year 2023, they had since acquired genuine academic documents.

Mr Koomu while interacting with the team from the inspectorate of Government led by the Director Research, Education and Advocacy, Mr James Penywii said the district has rested the case of the 21 teachers after the recent dismissal by the public service commission.

In his interaction with the District stakeholders, Mr James Panywii on behalf of the Inspectorate of Government said corruption was not all about funds embezzlement but was manifesting in different forms including forgeries that lead to poor service delivery.

“We should only report people that embezzle funds. Corruption takes many different forms, denying society the right services. We have people that report late to work, those that are always absent among other inefficiencies at the different Public Facilities,” he said.

The 21 dismissals;

In January 2024, the Deputy Inspectorate of Government, Ms Anne Twinomugisha Muhairwe asked the Nakaseke Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) to submit the names of the teachers implicated in the forgery cases to the District Service Commission for dismissal from services for uttering forged documents.

“The uttering of forged documents is tantamount to misconduct under section (F-R) and 5(N) of the Public Service Standing Order, 2021,” said in her January 23, 2024 letter.

The IGG also ordered the District Service Commission to forward the names of the 21 head teachers to police for investigation with a view of possible prosecution.