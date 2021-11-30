Nakaseke neonatal unit gets facelift

Dr Diana Atwine, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, at the newly refurbished neonatal unit at Nakaseke Hospital at the weekend. PHOTO / DAN WANDERA

By  Dan Wandera

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • The Shs60 million upgrade was undertaken by Adventist Development and Relief Agency (Adra), a charity organisation, and Nakaseke District Local Government.

Nakaseke Hospital neonatal unit has undergone a major refurbishment, with the facility getting incubators, resuscitating machines and oxygen concentrators, among others.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.