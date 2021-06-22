Nakaseke residents reap big from organic waste

By Dan Wandera More by this Author

Ms Justine Naiga is a member of Kokogwanga Development Group that promotes use of renewable energy resources to generate income and protect the environment.

The mother of four, who is a resident of Mijinje Parish in Semuto Sub-county, Nakaseke District, together with the other group members collect organic waste from which they make briquettes, which are an alternative to charcoal.

The group is a product of an outreach project rolled out by Ndejje University to promote environmental protection by discouraging people from cutting down trees for charcoal.

But turning organic waste into briquettes has seen the group members kill two birds with one stone.

“We were selected and sensitised as part of the model villages to champion the renewable energy campaign in the district. While the target was to spread information about environmentally friendly alternative energy sources, we now earn extra income from the organic waste in form of briquettes. We badly need the waste that now provides additional income for our respective families,” Ms Naiga explains.

She says some organic waste, which does not make good briquettes, is converted into organic fertilisers.

The model villages also recently received briquette making machines from Ndejje University under its Energy Research and Development Centre.

Advertisement

For Mr Stephen Mbowa, a member of Nakawungu Development Group in Nakawungu Village, Semuto Sub-county, briquette making is a fast spreading activity for the residents.

“Our problem has been lack of machines to ensure that our briquette project enters the commercial production chain to boost incomes.

We already have orders but had been crippled by the lack of the machines. We could only make a few briquettes that could not meet the market demands. We had been linked to the potential markets but could not meet the demand,” Mr Mbowa explains.

“Each member from the different groups collects organic waste at their respective homes where it gets dry as part of the briquettes processing chain. We work in groups but individuals produce the briquettes independently,” he adds.

Ndejje University Vice Chancellor Prof Eriab Lugujjo says the need to help residents rediscover their core mandate of protecting the environment is paramount.

“We are targeting the creation of model villages that can help disseminate the good news about the alternative energy that is environment friendly,” he says. The idea of promoting technology advancement, according to Prof Lugujjo, is what drives the waste energy project.

“This alternative energy is from the waste from homes and gardens that at times becomes a burden to farmers. The waste is now used for the briquettes making. This does not only reduce pressure on the wood charcoal but is a source of income for families,” he reveals.

Ms Prossy Namulindwa, the coordinator of the energy project and lecturer at the university, says many residents are already reaping from organic waste.

“Now that they possess the machines, the residents will now make better briquettes in bigger quantities. Many could not believe that the waste could at one time become useful. ,” she says.

Statistics from the Nakaseke District Natural Resources Department indicate that in the last 20 years, an estimated 85 percent of the natural forest cover in the area has been destroyed by charcoal burners and farmers.

Mr Ignatius Kiwanuka Koomu, the district chairperson, welcomes the briquette making project.

“The use of alternative energy source is good news for our district but we also need to put pressure on government to pass laws that criminalise environment destruction,” he says.

Impact of charcoal

The 2016/2017 household survey conducted by the Uganda Bureau of Statistics revealed that more than 90 per cent of the Ugandan population use charcoal as their main source of fuel for cooking. Each year, Uganda has been losing on average 791 square kilometres of its wetlands.

editorial@ug.nationmedia.com