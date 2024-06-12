Nakasero market found hanging dead at Kampala golf course 

Police in Kampala are investigating circumstances under which another man was found hanging dead at Golf Course in Kampala, days after authorities said there's a sharp rise in suicide cases in Uganda’s capital and the surrounding areas.

The body of Simon Bakole, a vendor at Nakasero market was on Tuesday found hanging on a tree at around 7 am.

The head of security at the Golf Course, Mr Edwin Ocaya, told this reporter that Bakole, 47, was found with his identity card from Nakasero market and a national ID belonging to a woman.

Police are yet to establish the motive or circumstances under which Bakole.

"A case of suspected suicide was registered. The scene of the crime was visited and examined by a team of homicide. The body was found hanging on a tree with a rope tied around its neck. The body had all the signs of suicide by hanging with no wounds or bruises on it. Relatives to the deceased were informed via the deceased's phone and they promised to travel to Kampala to make a follow-up," Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson, ASP Luke Owoyesigyire said.

His body was conveyed to the city mortuary at Mulago.



However, last week, Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson, ASP Owoyesigyire said there was a sharp rise in suicide cases after two people jumped off city buildings and two others found hanging dead on trees in less than 72 hours.

Three cases were reported on June 3 in Bulenga, Katwe, and Kiira. Two men are said to have hanged themselves while one--- an Asian national ---threw himself from the top a hotel building.

“Shukla Chiragkumar, 35, allegedly jumped from the fourth floor of the hotel building, breaking his arm, and was rushed to a hospital in Bukoto where he was pronounced dead,” said ASP Owoyesigyire.

At the time, he said detectives were also investigating two other suspected suicides involving Robert Wanonili, 38, in Bulenga, and Yunus Budo, a chapatti vendor in Katwe.

“Wanonili is suspected to have died by suicide by using a wire tied on a mango tree. What we know about the deceased is that he has been a cancer patient. The exact motive of this suicide is also under investigation,” he said.

Budo’s body was found hanging on a tree near his house at Ndejje Lubogomu.

The three deaths were reported barely two days after a 40-year-old prominent ICT specialist and digital marketer, John Birungi Babirukamu, a resident of Kitwale, allegedly jumped to his death from the top of a hotel building in Kamwokya, a Kampala suburb.

The World Health Organization indicates that more than 700,000 people die by suicide every year under different circumstances, mostly attributed to depression.

WHO also reports that suicide is the fourth leading cause of death among 15-29 year-olds globally.

A report by Ministry of Health, Uganda National Institute Public Health-UNIPH Quarterly Epidemiological Bulletin, indicates that Uganda has a high suicide rate with men at a higher risk than women.

What experts say

In an interview with this publication Mr Drabe Godfrey Yiki, Mental health Expert said loans, family related issues, under performance at work places and lack of mental health sessions at work has greatly contributed to some of the suicides in the country.

“Lack of mental health sessions at work places has greatly contributed to mental health issues and suicides in the country. Many Ugandans are dying with loans and debts and they don’t have anyone they can openly discuss such issues,” Mr Drabe said.

Adding on, “Human resources should organize open sessions at work places, in such sessions everyone is allowed to share his/her emotions and challenges with others.”

Mr Drabe urged the government to also put place mental awareness campaigns on how Ugandans can access help.



