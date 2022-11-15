Nakasero market vendors up in arms over high taxes

Vendors operating in Nakasero market in Kampala City have protested the daily market dues levied against them, saying they are exorbitant.

President Museveni in 2017 banned daily levies charged on informal businesses.

In his July 22 letter to Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, copied to Local Government and Finance ministers, Mr Museveni said informal business groups such as food vendors, gonja (roasted plantain) sellers, and maize sellers, as well as taxi operators, should only pay annual licences, not daily dues.

The development came as a relief to vendors, but they said, the dues have now been reintroduced.

“The President banned these daily taxes they are imposing on us. Everything here is taxed. How are we going to survive given the hard economic times?” asked Mr Muhammad Mbaziira, a market vendor in Nakasero.

While addressing the media yesterday, he accused the market leadership headed by their chairperson, Mr Richard Mukiibi, and the director, Ms Faridah Kimuli, of betrayal.

President Museveni recently advised that markets in Kampala and the metropolitan areas should be owned and managed by the low-income earners instead of being taken by the rich who in turn charge high fees from the wananchi (common people).

The vendors have called for the resignation of Mr Mukiibi and Ms Kimuli.

“In 2021, these leaders organised an operation to re-organise the market and asked us to temporarily find where to go. We moved out and after we returned, most of our stalls had been occupied by these leaders, leaving us with no space,” Ms Zaituni Nakiganda, a market vendor selling oranges in Nakasero Market, said.

“When you bring a lorry of carrots in Nakasero, they charge you between Shs150,000 and Shs200,000. This is really huge compared to what we earn. We are also charged an entrance fee, which ranges between Shs1,000 and Shs2,000 and market space, Shs2000,” Mr Kirya Muhammed, another vendor said.

When contacted, Ms Kimuli asked this reporter to get details on the ground.

The angry vendors also accused tax collectors of being harsh.

“In March this year, our colleague, Mr Gift Kankwasa was beaten badly because she had refused to vacate her restaurant premises found in the market. They later impounded her things. Everyone knows this case, even the KCCA director,” Mr Muhammed added.

He said utilities are equally expensive. Electricity costs between Shs150,000 and Shs500,000 and water costs Shs500 per jerrycan, which they say is too high.

The vendors have called upon Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja to intervene as she did at Wandegeya Market.

They have given authorities six days from yesterday to address the issues raised.

CITY LEADERSHIP SPEAKS

The Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) spokesperson, Mr Simon Peter Kasyate, said he was not aware of the taxes.