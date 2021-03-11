Nakasongola accident claims three, scores injured 

By RASHUL ADIDI More by this Author

At least three people have died in a fatal road accident that occurred Thursday afternoon at Katoonga, Nakasongola District, involving a Kampala bound Zawadi bus, registration number UBE 379O and a trailer headed for Gulu.

Savannah region police spokesperson ASP Isaac Ssemogerere confirmed the grim development.

“Three people have been confirmed dead and so many injured. Those injured are currently being nursed in the nearby clinics and hospital. We are assessing the situation to ensure that those who are seriously injured are evacuated to Kampala for proper medication,” he told Daily Monitor.

The accident occasioned by reckless driving, ASP Ssemogerere says, happened after the bus driver tried to overtake many vehicles and ended up colliding head-on with a trailer carrying several crates of beer.

He signaled that easing lockdown restrictions has hatched a resurgence of accidents.

“We have not been registering so many accidents especially during the lockdown period, but the cases are cropping up now, “he said, also urging road users to be careful and to observe road signs.

However, ASP Ssemogerere said they have launched investigations that will see traffic police avail a detailed report on the accident.

“For now we are concentrating on saving lives of the injured. More information will come later,” he remarked.

