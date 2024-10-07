Nakasongola becomes new epicentre of Mpox outbreak in Uganda

Nakasongola District in Uganda has emerged as the new epicenter of the Mpox disease, with 21 confirmed cases reported as of October 7, 2024. This surpasses the number of cases in Kampala and Wakiso, which had 10 confirmed cases by October 3.

"Yes, as we speak, Nakasongola is the new Mpox epicentre in the Country. The type of Mpox virus in Uganda is deadly if not well managed. We are here to ensure that nobody dies," said Dr Bernard Lubwama, a Senior Epidemiologist at the Ministry of Health.

The district had earlier registered 18 cases as of October 3. The sudden surge in cases has prompted health teams to heighten surveillance, treatment, and awareness campaigns.

Lwampanga Town Council, severely affected by flash floods from Lake Kyoga, tops the list with 13 cumulative confirmed cases. Other areas with confirmed cases include Lwampanga Subcounty (3 cases), Wabinyonyi Subcounty (2 cases), and Nakasongola Town Council, Lwabyata Subcounty, and Kalungi Subcounty (1 case each).

Dr Agaba Byamukama, Nakasongola District Health Officer, confirmed, "We have 21 cumulative confirmed cases while the suspected cases now stand at 9." He attributed the rapid spread of the virus in Lwampanga Town Council to a popular bar and lodging facility frequented by the fishing community.

"The characteristics of the Mpox cases are very revealing. We had 9 fishers, 5 commercial sex workers, 3 businesses, 3 business persons, 1 pupil, 1 boda boda cyclist, and one prisoner. We need to heighten the surveillance and awareness campaigns in the entire Nakasongola District," Dr. Agaba emphasized.

To combat the spread of the virus, the government, in collaboration with partners like WHO and UNICEF, has set up isolation facilities at Nakasongola Health Centre IV and Lwampanga Health Centre III.

Uganda's first confirmed Mpox case was reported on July 24 in Kasese District. Mpox is transmitted through close contact with an infected person or contaminated materials, and its symptoms include skin rash, fever, sore throat, and muscle pain.

The Ministry of Health has urged residents to take precautionary measures, including avoiding close contact with infected individuals, washing hands frequently, and reporting suspicious cases to health authorities.

As the situation unfolds, health officials remain vigilant, working tirelessly to contain the outbreak and prevent further spread of the deadly virus.

Mpox cases in Nakasongola District:

Lwampanga Town Council: 13 cases

Lwampanga Subcounty: 3 cases

Wabinyonyi Subcounty: 2 cases

Nakasongola Town Council: 1 case

Lwabyata Subcounty: 1 case

Kalungi Subcounty: 1 case

