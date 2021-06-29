Nakasongola District offices closed as 27 staff test positive for Covid-19

By Dan Wandera More by this Author

The district offices at Nakasongola will remain closed to both the staff and the general public until further notice after a number of district staff tested positive for Covid-19 in a compulsory testing exercise conducted on June 24.

The Nakasongola RDC, Mr Dan Muganga, in an interview with Daily Monitor confirmed the temporary closure of all the district offices.

“When the health team conducted the Covid-19 tests last week, we discovered that six out of 51 staff that tested were positive. We shall re-open and allow only a few essential staff that have been duly vaccinated and who tested negative,” he said.

This reporter has learnt that the health team extended the testing exercise to 110 employees out of which a total of 27 returned positive results.

Dr Agaba Byamukama, the Nakasongola District Health Officer said: “We resolved that only essential workers that have been vaccinated and tested negative for Covid-19 should get back to the office. We are not creating any room for compromise,” he said.

The district task force has identified the hotspot areas for the Covid-19 testing exercise as part of the wider plan to contain the spread of the disease. The health team has identified Migyeera Town that is a stopover for many long-distance truck drivers where random testing for Covid-19 cases will be conducted. Other areas identified include; Katuugo town believed to be a populated area with many factory workers and their respective families.

