Nakasongola investigates suspected dam pollution

Authorities in Migyera Town Council in Nakasongola District have sealed off a community dam after suspected chemicals from a transit truck on the Gulu-Kampala highway contaminated the water.

The town clerk, Mr Geoffrey Sebukera, yesterday told Monitor that his office had last week dispatched a health team to collect samples from the water which would be taken to the government laboratories.

“We got information that a truck carrying yet unidentified material developed an emergency at Migyera town and was dragged towards the dam. The truck had some leaking material from its container that contaminated the water,” he said.

“We have since sealed off the dam to ensure that the water is not used by the residents until we get a report from the government laboratories. We now wait for both the police report and the results from the Health and environment experts,” Mr Sebukera added.

Mr Tonny Mukiibi, the LC3 Chairperson Migyera Town Council, said they found the dam water had changed colour.

The dam, constructed in 1969, serves more than five villages, including Kyakala, Kyangogolo, Kyabakwezi, Mayanja, Dembe and Kibira zones.

A report from the district water department reveals that more than 70 percent of the population access water for daily use from dams.

In 2020, the government embarked on the construction of a bulk water supply and sanitation system under a Shs4.1b African Development Fund.